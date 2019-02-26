R9B Wins Multiple Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence from Cyber Defense Magazine

The cybersecurity provider was chosen among 3,000 entrants for excellence in APT Detection and Response, Identity Access Management, and Security Software

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training announced today it has been named a 2019 Infosec Award winner in three categories. R9B HUNT, which is executed via the company's proprietary ORION platform, won for Most Innovative Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Detection and Response. R9B ORKOS, the powerful credential risk and assessment tool, won Best Product in Identity and Access Management. And R9B ORION, the platform that first brought threat hunting to commercial markets, won Best Product in Security Software. The awards serve to further validate years spent championing proactive threat hunting as the most effective way to protect information systems.

"It goes without saying that awards like this are not won overnight but are instead symbols of years of diligent, hard work. I am beyond proud of the team we have assembled at R9B, from our developers, operators and analysts, to our business professionals and executives. From day one at R9B, our mission has been to make the most advanced cybersecurity solutions in the world available to the private sector. And while we greatly appreciate recognition like this, we drive on because there is a growing threat and our customers depend on us to protect their networks," said R9B Chief Executive Officer Eric Hipkins.

Since 2013, R9B has been delivering military-grade cybersecurity solutions to the commercial sector. Beginning with Active Adversary Pursuit (HUNT), the company has proven to be a pioneer not only in the development of security software, but also in the introduction of innovative tactics, techniques and procedures. Together, R9B products and services address every step in the security process, from penetration testing with ORKOS to daily HUNT operations with ORION, R9B protects organizations end to end.

"While nation state exploitation, Cybercrime, Hacktivism, Cyberespionage, Ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise, R9B has won these three awards from our magazine through demonstrated ability to protect against these and other attacks. They won after we reviewed over 3,000 InfoSec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of these threats, proactively," said Gary Miliefsky, a world-renowned cybersecurity expert and the Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For more information on R9B, visit r9b.com

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B (root9B, LLC) is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Media contact:

Erika Hipkins

Erika.Hipkins@root9b.com

719-534-3994

SOURCE R9B

Related Links

http://www.root9b.com

