Rä Foods Bolsters Leadership Team with Seasoned VP's of Marketing and Sales

Functional foods company brands include Wild About Sprouts, Wild About Bread, and Mixmi Frozen Yogurt.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, announced that Stephanie Browder and Christopher Williams recently joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Sales, respectively, reporting to Barry Didato, President of Rä Foods.

Stephanie Browder is a dynamic marketing strategist who brings a wealth of experience in marketing for multi-million dollar brands. She joins Rä Foods from a notable tenure at Avocados From Mexico, where she played a pivotal role in bolstering brand growth and doubling sales by spearheading initiatives across Shopper and Digital Marketing, and driving strategic expansion in the Foodservice sector. Prior to joining Avocados From Mexico, Stephanie worked for leading CPG companies, including Frito Lay, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, and Mission Foods. She holds an undergraduate degree from Penn State University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Chris Williams has a diverse background in the food industry, with experience in both large, well-established companies and early-stage startups across various categories. Before joining Rä Foods, he worked at Mikey's, a company specializing in better-for-you frozen snacks. At Mikey's, he served in a leadership role, overseeing sales strategy and customer development, which led to significant growth and the company's acquisition in 2023. Prior to his time at Mikey's, Chris held various positions in sales, customer management, and trade marketing at several prominent food companies, including Fishpeople Seafood, Whitewave Foods (now part of Danone North America), and Tyson Foods. Chris holds a bachelor's of science from Auburn University.

"Expanding the volume and depth of distribution for Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt and Wild About Bread is among the most critical objectives I have for Rä Foods," said Barry Didato, President of Rä Foods. "Stephanie and Chris bring the depth of industry knowledge, experience, and relationships we need to achieve this while helping build our reputation as a leader in the functional foods category."

Added Browder, "I am thrilled to join the Rä Foods team and look forward to leveraging my experience to broaden our brands' impact. There's a significant opportunity to propel our functional foods portfolio into new markets and I'm dedicated to implementing creative and effective strategies to connect with more consumers."

About Rä Foods

Focusing on human health, wellness, and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands can be found in thousands of retailers and restaurants throughout the US and includes Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread, that all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all. Learn more at rafoods.com

