RA Holding Corp. Announcement To U.S. Shareholders - Tax Information

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: our actual results, performance or achievements, or that of our industry, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C. (c) and certain affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Contact: Mark Sweeting of Sweeting Finance Limited; E-mail: mark@sweeting1.co.uk

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ra-holding-corp-announcement-to-us-shareholders---tax-information-300622997.html

SOURCE RA Holding Corp.