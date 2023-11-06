RA Holding Corp. Announces Approval of Partial Redemption of Class A Preferred Shares

News provided by

RA Holding Corp.

06 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Holding Corp. ("RA Holding" or the "Company") announced today that it has approved a partial redemption of its Class A Preferred Shares issued pursuant to the Second Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) in the amount of $20 million or 4.3% of the total Class A Preferred Shares outstanding. The redemption  record date is November 8, 2023 and cash distributions will commence on or about November 28, 2023. Upon completion of the redemption of approximately 246,775 shares, the Company will have 5,462,396 Class A Preferred Shares outstanding.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top-level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

Press Contact: Eric Calvo, Infinite Global

Tel: (646) 693-0006 E-Mail: EricC@infiniteglobal.com

SOURCE RA Holding Corp.

