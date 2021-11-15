R.A. Management Group LLC Inks 51% Ownership Interest in United Commodity Transport LLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2021, R.A Management Group (RAMG), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, signed a 51% ownership interest in United Commodity Transport (UCT). "Forming a strategic alliance with UCT is a must for handling national transportation services with their expansion goals," shared Elder Jeffre Saint James. RAMG is a major real estate development firm for the design site build section of the Self-Sustaining Intentional Communities ( SSIC) Concept.

United Commodity Transport, LLC

In September 2020, United Commodity Transport, LLC set out to be a minority logistics powerhouse with over ten years of experience in the industry. The plan was to start as a licensed freight brokerage then expand into an asset-based carrier by moving the acquired freight in its company-owned trucks. Commercial trucks are the blood of the economy, transporting 95% of everyday items.

UCT minority share-owner Travis Bumper shared several commercial trucks that the company is preparing to purchase. This list includes Tractor Trailers (Sleeper and Day Cab), Tow Trucks, Cement Mixers, Dump Trucks and Box Trucks. Bumper believes that securing these trucks "will position the company to capitalize on the maximum profit."

The team also has plans to expand into a full service third party logistics (3PL) company. They will provide expedited transportation, full and less than truckloads, cross-docking, devanning, 53' ft dry van rentals, cold storage and warehousing with 100,000 sq ft to start. Further, UCT plans to complete its final phase of growth with a concrete manufacturing complex.

Finally, their complex will consist of a ready-mix batch plant and cinder block manufacturing. Their offerings will also include precast tilt wall manufacturing and the distribution of all raw materials needed to complete concrete products.

