RAADR Files Form 1-A For Regulation A Offering With Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC)

PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the company has filed form 1-A with the SEC. This is more commonly referred to as a " REG A" offering.

This is a public offering of up to $5,000,000 in shares of Common Stock of Raadr, Inc. at a price between $.001 and $0.074 to be determined at the time of qualification. Offering price will be disclosed via a supplemental filing within 2 days of Qualification. The end date of the offering will be exactly 365 days from the date the Offering Circular is approved by the Attorney General of the state of New York (unless extended by the Company, in its own discretion, for up to another 90 days).

The company anticipates it will take three to six months for approval from the SEC of this offering.

"This was a huge milestone we can check off the list! Our next big milestone is to get this offering approved so the company can start bringing in equity investments which will help fund operations and eliminate all the old existing debt," says CEO JACOB DiMartino.

Contact: Jacob Dimartino; [email protected]

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.

