RAADR, Inc. Announces launch of virtual overview presentation on Bullying and Cyber Bullying for students

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announces it's launching a virtual course for students on Bullying. Since most schools around the country are starting back with just virtual online classes due to COVID 19. This virtual overview presentation will allow students to get training and education on cyber bullying and physical bullying. RAADR will begin with working with the schools that are already using the BullyRAADR platform.

BullyRAADR will be releasing it's anticipated Video Overview Presentation on the topic of Cyberbullying the first semester of this school year 2020. This video will introduce students to three main factors of online harassment: Identification, Cause, and Response. The presentation will briefly inform students on how to properly identify Cyberbullying, have a greater understanding of its root causes, and how to appropriately respond to many types of online harassment.

CEO Jacob DiMartino says "By improving students' understanding of Cyberbullying and imparting the tools to successfully respond, we are hopeful that we can positively impact their lives. This new overview presentation will really help the teachers as well working with students dealing with day to day issues."

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms containing inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

