RAADR, Inc. Applauds Facebook Whistleblower Francis Haugen For Her Congressional Testimony

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announced today that it applauds and unequivocally endorses the testimony of SEC Whistleblower Francis Haugen in a hearing in front of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. The hearing which was chaired by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut featured scathing testimony on how platforms such as Instagram which is owned by Facebook affect the lives of young children.

Ms. Haugen, a former employee of Facebook and Google testified how platforms such as Instagram and Facebook target children and how the highly sophisticated algorithms and tools of the social media giants affects young children in a negative way.

In her opening statement, Ms. Haugen said, "I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products, harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."

Ms. Haugen added in her opening statement, "The choices being made inside of Facebook are disastrous for our children, for our public safety, for our privacy and for our democracy. And that is why we must demand Facebook make changes."

Ms. Haugen was interviewed on 60 Minutes this past Sunday. 60 Minutes reporter Scott Pelley summarized the results of a recent study that said that 13 and a half percent of teen girls say Instagram makes thoughts of suicide worse. 17% of teen girls say Instagram makes eating disorders worse. Ms. Haugen shockingly responded, "And what's super tragic is Facebook's own research says as these young women begin to consume this eating disorder content, they get more and more depressed and it actually makes them use the app more and so they end up in this feedback cycle where they hate their bodies more and more. Facebook's own research says it is not just that Instagram is dangerous for teenagers, that it harms teenagers, it's that it is distinctly worse than other forms of social media."

The Wall Street Journal also recently published a series of stories regarding Facebook's products. In an article written by Georgia Wells, Jeff Horwitz and Deepa Seetharaman of the Wall Street Journal, the article said that researchers at Instagram which is owned by Facebook have been studying for years how its photo-sharing app affects millions of young users. Repeatedly, the company found that Instagram is harmful for a sizable percentage of them, most notably teenage girls, more so than other social-media platforms.

Within the next 60 days, RAADR, Inc. will release its new RAADR Parental 2.0 smart phone application. The new 2.0 application will allow parents to track their child engaging in cyber-bullying , inappropriate content and or harmful posts. The new 2.0 application will track the child by keywords and images which will be with a new addition of facial recognition software. The new 2.0 application will be able to monitor on multiple social media platforms simultaneously.

RAADR Inc. Chairman and Chief Jacob Dimartino commented, "Finally major media and government bodies such as the United States Congress are publicizing the dangers of social media and how it affects young people. Protecting children on social media is the essence on why our company exists. The congressional testimony by Ms. Haugen was riveting. Obviously, much good comes from social media but today's testimony highlighted the ugly. Our products create a much safer social media landscape for kids by stamping out bullies and by arming parents with an easy to use app that allows parents to make certain that kids always have a safe atmosphere while enjoying their experience and interactions on social media."

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the Internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using real time monitoring on social media will be released sometime in late 2021. Bully RAADR which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the Spring of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

