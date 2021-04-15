RAADR Inc Approves Lynn Cole Capital Debt Sale To Tri-Bridge Ventures, LLC

PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence is pleased to announce that RAADR has approved the Lynn Cole Capital sale of debt to Tri-Bridge Ventures, LLC.

On March 30th 2021 Lynn Cole Capital sold Tri- Bridge Ventures LLC, the principal amount of $771,887.29 from a Debenture loan dated April 29th, 2013. The sale to Tri-Bridge Ventures LLC also included the interest from the original note. RAADR approved the debt being purchased by Tri-Bridge ventures LLC, to be convertible.

"Like I have stated before we are making a huge effort this year to clear out old debt. We are hard at work on other old loans that we plan to do the same with very soon," says CEO JACOB DiMARTINO.

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.

