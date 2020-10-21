RAADR To Become Supporter Of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R)

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its plans to collaborate with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R), a child rescue organization dedicated to anti-child trafficking efforts and to ending child slavery.

The team at O.U.R. consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that help to identify sex trafficking rings and assist in child evacuation missions.

At RAADR we believe teen bullying and child trafficking are most often linked. Online abuse can potentially push teenagers into dangerous circumstances if family or school administrators are not aware of the problem to help.

If a child is experiencing peer pressure or cruelly ostracized from family and friends, this may lead them to seek acceptance from outsiders. These actions could result in the child unknowingly entering a sex trafficking ring. RAADR has created app technology to assist and intervene before this tragic possibility could occur. O.U.R. on the other hand is dedicated to saving those who unfortunately succumb to child trafficking and feel trapped with no hope of getting out. While these two efforts by RAADR and O.U.R are separate, both organizations agree to a mission of helping children in need around the world and RAADR is onboard to support O.U.R. anyway possible.

"I can't tell you how much this means to our company! O.U.R is an incredible organization run by incredible leaders! Everyone here at RAADR is super excited to help support O.U.R!" says RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino.

