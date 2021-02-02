HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that Raanan Gewirtzman will be joining its Advisory Board, after serving as the chief business officer, driving the company's commercialization strategies.

Raanan Gewirtzman joins proteanTecs Advisory Board

Mr. Gewirtzman is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in a variety of markets, combining business and technological acumen in a wide range of industries. He joined proteanTecs in 2018 as Chief Business Officer and was responsible for creating the company's novel business model, and establishing the company as a creator and category leader of electronics' predictive monitoring. Prior to joining proteanTecs, Gewirtzman served as BroadLight's CEO and led the company from startup to a market-leading and profitable growth company, until it was acquired by Broadcom.

"Raanan was the driving force behind the successful commercialization of our flagship product, Proteus", said Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO. "He was responsible for materializing the technology through a highly scalable and novel business strategy, creating value for our customers and stakeholders alike. I want to thank Raanan for his longstanding and continued partnership, in all his capacities."

proteanTecs serves the electronics industry, providing deep data visibility to uncover insights in production and during lifetime operation. Proteus™, their cloud-based analytics platform combines machine learning with Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) measurements extracted from on-chip Agents, strategically placed during design to provide a high coverage, high resolution picture of the system's design sensitivities and operational behavior. Users gain insights and alerts allowing them to take immediate action to maximize profit, ensure service availability and optimize power, performance, quality and reliability - all while reducing costs.

"proteanTecs has made significant strides in the market, with a highly unique and disruptive approach," commented Gewirtzman. "In the last three years, we were able to introduce a completely new category and grow it into an industrywide common practice. We've gained the trust and partnership of market and technological leaders across multiple segments, including Datacenters, Automotive, Communications and AI. I look forward to continuing the journey together while serving on the Advisory Board, to support proteanTecs' strategic positioning."

Gewirtzman joins industry veterans David (Dadi) Perlmutter, Amir Faintuch and Dr. J.W. McPherson on proteanTecs' Advisory Board.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

