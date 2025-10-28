RAAPID Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID (Indian registered entity - RAF Solutions LLP) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. This recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RAAPID . This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

RAAPID is Now Great Place To Work Certified

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RAAPID stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Earning Great Place To Work Certification for the second year validates our commitment to building a workplace where talented people can do their best work," said Chetan Parikh, CEO of RAAPID. "Our team is solving some of healthcare's most difficult challenges in risk adjustment. That requires an environment where people feel supported, challenged, and valued. This recognition reflects the culture we've built together."

Sr. VP of HR at RAAPID shared, "This year, we deepened our commitment to employee growth through our expanded 'Innovation Culture Program,' which has driven 20% higher cross-functional collaboration and accelerated product development cycles. Our continued focus on flexible work arrangements and mental health resources through the 'RAAPID Wellness Initiative' has maintained high engagement across our global team. These programs create the conditions where our people can focus on delivering solutions that transform healthcare operations for our clients."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About RAAPID

RAAPID develops AI-powered risk adjustment solutions for healthcare payers, providers, and supporting organizations. The company's HITRUST-certified platform uses neuro-symbolic AI to identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, calculate risk scores, and analyze population health trends. Following a Series A investment from M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), RAAPID serves organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs. Founded by healthcare technology veterans with over 20 years of experience, RAAPID is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified™.

