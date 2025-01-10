RAAPID Raises Series A from M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund to Scale Next-Generation Healthcare Risk Adjustment

Company reports 300% revenue growth in 2024 and advances partnerships with nation's leading health systems

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID, the industry-leading healthcare AI company, announced today a significant Series A investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund. This strategic funding positions RAAPID to expand its groundbreaking Neuro-symbolic AI platform that is reshaping healthcare risk adjustment.

RAAPID's explosive growth - marked by a 300% revenue increase in 2024 - demonstrates the market's strong validation of its advanced technology platform. The company has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for major health plans and provider., At the core of RAAPID's success is its pioneering VisionAI technology, which tackles one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: making sense of unstructured medical data. While over 70% of medical records exist as unstructured data when shared outside EHRs, RAAPID's AI engine transforms this complex information into actionable insights, enabling unprecedented accuracy in risk capture and care gap identification.

"Our vision extends beyond traditional risk adjustment," states Chetan Parikh, Founder and CEO of RAAPID. "We're creating a future where AI augments healthcare professionals' capabilities, leading to better patient outcomes and more accurate appropriate reimbursements. This investment from M12 accelerates our mission to transform healthcare through advanced AI."

RAAPID's purpose-built Risk Adjustment platform has achieved remarkable results:

Slashing chart review time by 60-80%

Surpassing industry standards with 95%+ coding accuracy

Generating additional appropriate and compliant revenue per member

Improving risk capture accuracy by 25%

The HITRUST-certified platform stands out for its unique Neuro-symbolic AI approach, combining neural networks with an extensive medical knowledge graph containing over 4 million clinical entities and 50 million relationships. This sophisticated technology enables both retrospective analysis and prospective risk adjustment, helping organizations identify and address care gaps to positively impact patient health.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking innovative solutions to manage risk and improve care delivery in value-based arrangements," said Todd Graham, Managing Partner at M12. "RAAPID's AI-driven risk adjustment platform aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. Through M12, we are committed to providing our portfolio companies with access to Microsoft's resources and expertise to drive significant impact in the healthcare sector.

Led by a team with over 25 years of healthcare technology expertise, RAAPID has collaborated with experts from the top 4 tech giants in developing its clinical AI solutions. RAAPID continues to push the safe boundaries of what's possible in healthcare AI. The company's selection as an M12 portfolio company validates its position as a leader in healthcare technology innovation.

As value-based care becomes increasingly important, RAAPID's AI-powered solutions are becoming essential tools for healthcare organizations striving to improve timeliness and quality of care all patients expect. With this new funding, RAAPID is poised to further advance its technology and expand its positive impact on patients, providers and payers.

About RAAPID

RAAPID develops AI-powered solutions for healthcare payers, providers, and supporting organizations. The company's cloud-based risk adjustment platform uses neuro-symbolic AI to identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, calculate risk scores, and analyze population health trends. RAAPID serves organizations that participate in Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs.

