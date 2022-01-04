RAAS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cloopen Group Holding Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS).

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – May 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Cloopen lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/cloopen-group-holding-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Cloopen's "land and expand" strategy was failing and its customer base deteriorating; (2) the Company's dollar-based net retention rate was not "stable," but rather had dropped significantly by the end of 2020; (3) at the time of the IPO, an increasing number of customers were not paying Cloopen for the services and/or solutions it provided, forcing Cloopen to recognize massive increases in its accounts receivable and its allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) because Cloopen had valued certain warrants at extremely low levels, the Company would recognize massive additional costs associated with those warrants; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

