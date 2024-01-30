RabBeats premieres industry's single-use vape with interactive touchscreen

RabBeats

30 Jan, 2024, 13:32 ET

  • Interactive touchscreen sets industry trend and anticipates adult users' preference
  • Three levels of experience realized and adjusted in different modes 
  • Iteration in RC10000 series elevates vaping performance to a new level

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping industry disruptor RabBeats today debuts RC10000 Touch to the US, spearheading the industry trend of combining an interactive touchscreen into a single-use vape.

As the latest addition to RC10000 series, Touch sets itself apart with the interactive feature while maintaining an industry-benchmarking mouthfeel inherited from its predecessor.

RabBeats RC10000 Touch
RabBeats RC10000 Touch

Part of its intelligent user interface offers adult vapers a tri-level vaping experience through adjustable atomization modes.

Industry's interactive touchscreen premiere

The color touchscreen covers the whole front side. Its reflection effect allows users to touch and check battery and e-liquid levels in real time. Meanwhile, a water splash dynamic is shown in tandem with each puff, bonding the users with the device in a vivid and interactive manner.

Adjustable three-level modes

To satisfy adult users' diversified needs for distinctions in tiered atomizing, Touch tailors a tri-level switch to select vaping modes. Light mode features the most delicate mouthfeel, while smooth mode strikes a perfect balance between throat hit and flavor reproduction. Moreover, strong mode takes full potential of the powerful device to deliver a strong burst of flavors and full-blown vapors. Users can easily switch by toggling on the screen.

All-round mouthfeel upgrade

Staying true to original flavor reproduction of RC10000 series, Touch boasts an all-round step-up in nicotine intake, vapor fineness, flavor balancing, flavor tier, and aftertaste.

Beyond its predecessor RC10000, Touch levels up mouthfeel and further enriches flavor profile with a longer-lingering post-puff taste, bringing to life the most delicate sensation.

With 12 mixed fruity flavors to choose from, RC10000 Touch ensures to satisfy adult users' palates and impress their taste buds with multi-layered mellow tastes. Furthermore, Mesh Coil is slated to fully unleash the authentic flavor from its neatly-layered e-liquid, with balanced sweetness and consistent performance.

About RabBeats 

New global vaping brand RabBeats identifies itself as the industry's disruptive leader. In showcasing its maverick brand positioning, RabBeats also conveys creativity and imagination in its core values upon its inception. With a full understanding of the power of rhythm in our daily lives, RabBeats sits in a highly creative segment in the market. Unique product design and distinctive brand portrayal jointly elevate RabBeats to stay captivating.

For more information about RabBeats and its products, please visit rabbeatsvape.com

SOURCE RabBeats

News Releases in Similar Topics

