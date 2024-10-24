Rabbit Hole Distillery Releases Limited Edition 8-Year-Old Boxergrail Founder's Collection

Award-Winning Craft Distillery Debuts Luxurious Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbit Hole Distillery today announced the launch of Boxergrail Founder's Collection, a one-of-a-kind 8-year-old rye whiskey bottled at cask strength. Building on the celebrated legacy of its previous 6-year iteration, this limited release is a distinct, richer interpretation of Rabbit Hole's award-winning Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. It marks the newest addition to the brand's highly sought-after Founder's Collection.

Rabbit Hole Distillery unveils limited edition 8-year-old Boxergrail Founder’s Collection, a one-of-a-kind 8-year-old rye whiskey bottled at cask strength.

Drawing on the success of the brand's earlier Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, opted for an extended maturation of 8 years for this release. Aged in wood-fired, toasted and charred new American Oak barrels and bottled at cask strength, this version achieves a new level of complexity and excellence in both flavor and appearance.

Named in honor of Louisville's long legacy of boxing champions, this whiskey highlights the craftsmanship and innovation Rabbit Hole is known for. The Founder's Collection is a platform under which Zamanian and team develop unique expressions that showcase his ingenuity and commitment to the artistry of whiskey making. Released bi-annually, each limited edition, cask-strength offering stands as a testament to Rabbit Hole's ethos: "No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance."

"For this latest Founder's Collection release, our team set out to honor our core offering of Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. We aged it for 8 years and bottled it at cask strength to show how cask and whiskey come together at natural strength. The result is a bold expression that embodies strong character, showcasing innovation and creativity while honoring our city's rich boxing heritage and fighting spirit," said Zamanian. "We're especially proud of this special edition rye and look forward to sharing it with those who favor one-of-a-kind whiskeys."

Boxergrail Founder's Collection is notable for its rich auburn hue and a velvety texture, thanks to a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. On the nose, it promises an enticing bouquet of mint, cinnamon, anise and brown sugar, followed by a palate that balances notes of ginger, tobacco and blood orange with a long, dramatic finish of allspice, herbs, tobacco and oak. Individually numbered for authenticity, each bottle is a work of art itself featuring a stunning heavy gold cork engraved with the Founder's family crest, alongside an embossed sash for an eye-catching display.

Only 1,200 bottles of Boxergrail Founder's Collection are available for purchase at Rabbit Hole Distillery and in select markets nationwide. Learn more at Rabbit Hole Distillery's website, www.rabbitholedistillery.com.

The 750 mL bottle has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and is 51.9% ABV (103.8 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Rabbit Hole Distillery, visit www.rabbitholedistillery.com and follow along on social media @rabbithole.

ABOUT RABBIT HOLE DISTILLERY

Rabbit Hole was born to blow the cobwebs off the American whiskey category and pierce through the conformity that had kept it stuck in the 19th century. Rabbit Hole's Founder and Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, left a 20+ year career as a clinical psychologist to pursue his long-standing passion for fine spirits. With a mission to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, he set course to develop one-of-a-kind expressions of American whiskey. Through its signature core offerings – Cavehill Four Grain Triple Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks, and Heigold High Rye Double Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon – along with its innovative Founder's Collection series, stands as the best example of innovation and craft distillation in the country. This distinction is highlighted by its use of truly singular mash bills, signature malted grains, and custom-made, hand-selected, toasted & charred barrels. The state-of-the art distillery is a cathedral to the art and science of whiskey making and is located in the Nulu neighborhood in heart of downtown Louisville. Designed as a true craft distillery designed to scale, it produces 27,000 barrels every year. Since opening in 2018, it has been heralded as the "Architectural Icon" of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and was recently named "World's Leading Bourbon Distillery Tour" by the World Travel Awards. In 2022, Kaveh was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame's 20th anniversary class, cementing his place among industry pioneers and visionaries. For more information, visit rabbitholedistillery.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

SOURCE Rabbit Hole Distillery