Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Founder's Collection Limited-Release Mizunara

Mizunara is the latest addition to Rabbit Hole Distillery's highly coveted Founder's Collection.

Mizunara Oak – the white oak that grows on Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan – has a long and storied history. "Mizu" translates to water while "nara" translates to oak. It takes between 200 and 500 years for this elusive tree to reach maturity and only then can the most skilled master coopers turn this porous and delicate wood into barrels fit for aging fine whiskey. For this limited release, Rabbit Hole Distillery Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, selected a handful of 15-year-old whiskey barrels from his own personal collection and finished them in these special Japanese Mizunara Oak barrels, revealing a remarkable, one-of-a-kind whiskey.

Rabbit Hole's Founder's Collection is a platform under which Zamanian and team develop unique expressions that showcase his creativity and commitment to the artistry of whiskey making. Released bi-annually, each limited-edition, cask-strength offering stands as a testament to Rabbit Hole Distillery's ethos: "No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance."

"For years, I've been fascinated by the terroir and traditions of fine whiskey making. When I finally got my hands on a handful of elusive casks from a small family-owned cooperage in Japan, I knew I wanted to create something special to honor the mystique and beauty of Hokkaido's oak trees. When crafting Mizunara, I chose barrels from my personal collection of Kentucky straight bourbon – each aged to perfection for 15 years – and finished them in casks made of the finest Japanese Mizunara Oak for more than 11 months," said Zamanian. "This special edition whiskey exemplifies the innovation and creativity that goes into each of our Founder's Collection releases, and we're proud to share this masterpiece with collectors who favor one-of-a-kind whiskeys."

Each sip of Mizunara greets you with a nose of nutmeg, allspice, walnut and leather, balanced by notes of mint, honey, wood and orange, before filling your palate with a sophisticated mix of earthy and confectionery flavors. Tobacco and oak linger as hints of custard, banana and cinnamon give way to floral notes, then fade into dark cherry and a lingering chocolate finish. The limited-edition bottle and box – individually numbered for authenticity – are works of art themselves. The bottle features an impressive heavy gold cork, while the linen-patterned gift box is designed to display the deep mahogany liquid in its full grandeur.

Mizunara was first released in 2021. Today, only 2,200 bottles of Mizunara are available for purchase at Rabbit Hole Distillery and in select markets nationwide. A limited quantity of bottles is also available for purchase online through Rabbit Hole Distillery's website, www.rabbitholedistillery.com.

The 750 mL bottle has a suggested retail price of $1,500.00 and is 51.9% ABV (103.8 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Rabbit Hole Distillery, visit www.rabbitholedistillery.com and follow along on social media @rabbithole.

About Rabbit Hole Distillery

Rabbit Hole was born to blow the cobwebs off the American whiskey category and pierce through the conformity that had kept it stuck in the 19th century. Rabbit Hole's Founder and Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, left a 20+ year career as a clinical psychologist to pursue his long-standing passion for fine spirits. With a mission to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, he set course to develop one-of-a-kind expressions of American whiskey. Through its signature core offerings – Cavehill Four Grain Triple Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks, and Heigold High Rye Double Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon – along with its innovative Founder's Collection series, stands as the best example of innovation and craft distillation in the country. This distinction is highlighted by its use of truly singular mash bills, signature malted grains, and custom-made, hand-selected, toasted & charred barrels. The state-of-the art distillery is a cathedral to the art and science of whiskey making and is located in the Nulu neighborhood in heart of downtown Louisville. Designed as a true craft distillery designed to scale, it produces 27,000 barrels every year. Since opening in 2018, it has been heralded as the "Architectural Icon" of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and was recently named "World's Leading Bourbon Distillery Tour" by the World Travel Awards. In 2022, Kaveh was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame's 20th anniversary class, cementing his place among industry pioneers and visionaries. For more information, visit rabbitholedistillery.com.

SOURCE Rabbit Hole Distillery