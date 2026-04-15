Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Raceking: A Six-Year Aged Chocolate-Forward Bourbon Worthy of the Winner's Circle

Limited-Edition Expression Celebrates Patience, Craftsmanship, and Kentucky's Horse Racing Heritage

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kentucky's most celebrated racing season kicks off, Rabbit Hole Distillery is proud to announce the launch of Raceking, a six-year aged, limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This milestone release builds on the original Raceking introduced in 2020, now aged longer to deliver even greater depth, balance, and complexity, and further highlights Rabbit Hole's commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation in mash bill design.

Raceking is a 95 proof (47.5% ABV) bourbon crafted from a distinctive five-grain mash bill featuring chocolate-malted wheat and chocolate-malted barley, and aged for six years in handmade, toasted, and charred American oak casks from Kelvin Cooperage.

On the nose, Raceking offers rich aromas of toffee and toasted almonds with subtle hints of brown sugar. The palate reveals layers of roasted espresso beans, cocoa, and caramel complemented by gentle notes of clove and cardamom. The finish is long and complex, with tobacco and leather complemented by lingering dark chocolate.

"Raceking reflects how I like to approach bourbon, with respect for tradition but a willingness to explore its edges," said Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery. "With this release, we wanted to honor Kentucky's legendary horse racing tradition. The name Raceking reflects that heritage and embodies the careful, deliberate process required to craft a bourbon worthy of a thoroughbred pedigree. Every element, from our five-grain mash bill to the toasted and charred barrels, was designed to create a bold, distinct flavor that celebrates both Kentucky's history and Rabbit Hole's approach to thoughtful whiskey making."

Raceking is available in 750 mL bottles at select retailers and on Rabbit Hole Distillery's website while supplies last. MSRP: $95.00.

Assets HERE.

For more information about Rabbit Hole Distillery, visit www.RabbitHoleDistillery.com and follow along on social media @rabbithole.

ABOUT RABBIT HOLE DISTILLERY

Rabbit Hole exists to boldly reimagine the future of American whiskey through its Original Works of Bourbon. Founded by Kaveh Zamanian, a clinical psychologist turned whiskey maker, he set out to develop one-of-a-kind mash bills, signature malted grains, and whiskeys finished in distinctive casks — expressions designed to stand apart.

The Rabbit Hole portfolio reflects this ethos through its core offerings — Cavehill Four Grain Triple Malt Bourbon, Boxergrail Straight Rye, Dareringer Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon, and Heigold High Rye Double Malt Bourbon. This philosophy extends to the acclaimed Founder's Collection and Distillery Series, where rare releases showcase the pinnacle of craft distillation. Located in Louisville's vibrant NuLu neighborhood, Rabbit Hole Distillery is a modern cathedral to the art and science of whiskey. Since opening in 2018, it has been celebrated as an "Architectural Icon" of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and named the "World's Leading Bourbon Distillery Tour" by the World Travel Awards. With its use of one-of-a-kind mash bills, custom-toasted and charred barrels, and uncompromising devotion to detail, Rabbit Hole stands apart as a symbol of modern American whiskey. In 2022, Kaveh was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among industry pioneers and visionaries. For more information, visit www.RabbitHoleDistillery.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

SOURCE Rabbit Hole Distillery