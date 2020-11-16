Rabbit Hole Launches There's No Going Back

In each film, Kaveh Zamanian, the former psychologist, psychoanalyst and academic turned whiskey maker conducts one-on-one interviews behind the camera and over a glass of whiskey with individuals who are committed to their respective crafts. Interviews are captured against a stark white background, in a minimalistic style influenced by Richard Avedon to deliver an intimate and focused experience for the viewer. Kaveh's warm-hearted interview technique gets the creative to open up about what fuels them, and recall the moment they committed to fulfilling their dreams, revealing the "there's no going back" moment, as Kaveh calls it.

Kaveh Zamanian said, "The craziest and most rewarding thing I've ever done was to put everything on the line to follow my dream of becoming a whiskey maker. Being able to turn a grain into whiskey is something magical and because I took this leap, I get to do what I love every single day. I hope that through this campaign, my team and I can inspire others to push past their boundaries, pursue their true calling and create a legacy of their own, regardless of what's happening in the world today, tomorrow or the next day."

The campaign features visual artist and activist Briony Douglas, hat maker to the stars Gunner Foxx, lead singer of The Kills Alison Mosshart, furniture maker Stephen Kenn and glassblower Ché Rhodes, all who share intimate details about "going all in" to pursue their passions. The films are available for viewing on YouTube.

In the final film of the series, Kaveh Zamanian is interviewed by his wife Heather, a psychologist and the muse behind the brand. As his interview unfolds, Kaveh opens up about fulfilling his lifelong dream and reveals how Rabbit Hole got its name.

Michael Motamedi, Rabbit Hole's chief marketing officer said, "Now that we've reached our goal of national distribution, we felt it was the right time to tell the Rabbit Hole story broadly through 'There's No Going Back.' This tagline is emblazoned on our Distillery, and we named the campaign 'There's No Going Back' because it speaks to who we are as a brand. We believe that everyone creates their own destiny and we are firmly committed to supporting creative voices. In sharing the success stories of people who have made their dreams come true, we hope to inspire individuals, and look forward to being there to celebrate the moments of fulfillment and success that happen for them along the way."

There's No Going Back features an original song written and performed for the campaign by independent singer songwriter Ethan Burns who's also written and performed music for Blacklist and other television series.

Rabbit Hole will run the campaign across digital, social media and out-of-home executions. Murals, wallscapes and billboards will appear in markets including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, Columbus and the brand's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Off-premise locations in select markets will host "There's No Going Back" screenings and special activations.

The campaign breaks on November 16 and runs through mid-January 2021.

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with one-of-a-kind whiskeys is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative, exclusive mash bills to create singular expressions of super premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings – Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where "there's no going back™." The brand's iconic, awe-inspiring distillery, named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.

™ There's No Going Back is a registered trademark of Rabbit Hole Spirits.

