Rabbit Hole Media Lab Launches Full-Service Podcast, Video, Coworking, and Event Space in Austin

Austin's newest cinematic content studio invites founders, creators, brands, podcasters, and communities to record, gather, work, and create in a production-ready space built for visibility.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbit Hole Media Lab, a premium podcast studio, video production space, coworking hub, and private event venue in East Austin, is now officially open to the public.

Designed for founders, creators, executives, brands, podcasters, coaches, companies, and creative communities, Rabbit Hole offers a fully equipped, cinematic environment where people can record podcasts, film video content, host brand events, book private gatherings, work from an elevated coworking space, and build a more powerful presence on camera.

More than a traditional podcast studio, Rabbit Hole was created as a full-service content ecosystem. The space brings together professional podcast recording, video production, voiceover recording, editing, content strategy, brand visibility support, event rentals, and membership access under one roof.

"Rabbit Hole was built for people who are ready to be seen," said Sophia Powe, Founder of Rabbit Hole Media Lab. "Austin has no shortage of creators, founders, and brilliant people with powerful stories. What we wanted to build was a space that helps them feel comfortable enough to share those stories clearly, beautifully, and with real intention."

Located in East Austin, with convenient access to downtown Austin and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Rabbit Hole is positioned at the intersection of creativity, production, and community. The studio was designed to feel elevated, moody, cinematic, and memorable, with curated lighting, rich textures, a full green room, lounge areas, conference rooms, private offices, kitchen access, a jungle bar, and a world-class podcast and video studio equipped with Blackmagic 6K cinema cameras, cinematic lighting, high-quality audio, and producer support.

The studio is now available for:

Podcast recording

Video podcast production

Thought leadership videos

Founder and executive content

Social media content creation

Course content and educational videos

Voiceover and audio recording

Brand visibility packages

Editing and post-production

Coworking and member access

Brand events and private gatherings

Workshops, panels, and founder offsites

SXSW activations, creator houses, media days, and content-driven events

Standard studio bookings are $250/hour, with discounted production packs, editing support, and full-service visibility packages. Members receive preferred studio pricing, coworking access, community benefits, curated introductions, and access to Rabbit Hole events.

Rabbit Hole also offers deeper brand and content support for clients who need help clarifying their message before stepping in front of the camera. Through guided content support, hook and headline workshops, on-camera direction, and visibility strategy packages, Rabbit Hole helps clients move beyond simply "recording content" and into creating content that actually connects.

"Most studios focus on the equipment. We care about the equipment, of course, but we care just as much about the human being in front of the camera," said Powe. "The goal is to help people get out of their heads, into their message, and into a space where they can show up with presence."

In addition to studio bookings, Rabbit Hole is available as a premium event rental space for brands, founders, companies, nonprofits, and creative communities looking for something more memorable than a standard event room. The venue is ideal for intimate launch events, private panels, happy hours, workshops, networking events, executive offsites, content days, retreats, and branded activations.

Unlike a traditional venue, Rabbit Hole offers built-in content production capabilities, allowing guests to host an event while also capturing podcasts, interviews, brand content, testimonials, social videos, behind-the-scenes footage, or livestreams.

"Some venues give you four walls. Rabbit Hole gives you a feeling," Powe added. "It was designed to be a place where people can gather, create, connect, and leave with something meaningful."

Rabbit Hole Media Lab is now accepting studio bookings, membership inquiries, coworking interest, and event rental requests.

To learn more or book the studio, visit https://www.intotherabbithole.io

About Rabbit Hole Media Lab



Rabbit Hole Media Lab is a premium podcast studio, video production space, coworking hub, and private event venue located in East Austin. Built for creators, founders, executives, brands, podcasters, companies, and communities, Rabbit Hole offers professional podcast recording, video production, voiceover recording, editing, content strategy, brand visibility support, memberships, coworking access, and event rentals. With a cinematic studio environment, elevated interiors, curated lighting, and built-in production capabilities, Rabbit Hole helps people create content, host gatherings, and show up with more presence, clarity, and impact.

Media Contact:

Rabbit Hole Media Lab

Sophia Powe

[email protected]

917.664.6221

https://www.intotherabbithole.io

IG: @rabbitholemedialab

SOURCE Rabbit Hole Media Lab