Rabbit Product Design Adds New, In-House Crowdfunding Services to Get Products to Market Faster

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbit Product Design announces the launch of its in-house crowdfunding services, providing the most comprehensive end-to-end product design process for those looking to take new products to market. Aiming to provide a one-stop-shop for launching new products, Rabbit Product Design offers a wide array of in-house services, including patent research, engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, marketing, and now crowdfunding. Rabbit offers everything an aspiring inventor, entrepreneur, or even startup company needs to take their next big idea from concept to reality.

"People often ask me if they have a good product idea and if I think it will sell. The problem is 'real' market research that big companies do before committing to developing and launching a product costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and many product launches still fail," says Adam Tavin, Head Of Sales and Marketing and Co-Founder at Rabbit Product Design. "It is actually less expensive to design, prototype and crowdfund a product to test the market than run real market research."

Effective crowdfunding takes skill, knowledge, and a significant time investment. Rabbit Product Design's new crowdfunding services enable clients to raise money to manufacture and launch their new product while keeping 100% equity in their business. Their five-step process involves comprehensive email campaigns, email quota calculation, list building, custom landing page, well-set-up crowdfunding page, social media, PR, influencer outreach and even a real-time dashboard to track campaign progress; their integrated strategy ensures great customer service and consistency from start to finish.

"Most Crowdfunding agencies just take money for creative services and campaign setup, but there is no strategy behind the campaign to ensure success. Since, in most cases, we will be manufacturing the product for our clients, we have skin in the game. The more successful the campaign the more both the clients and Rabbit will profit," adds Tavin.

Together with Rabbit Product Design, inventors, entrepreneurs and even startups can overcome the common challenge of funding their projects. By providing a complete, end-to-end solution, clients can leverage the experience and expertise of Rabbit's all senior-level staff, ensuring a seamless process all under one roof.

