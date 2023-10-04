RabbitSign Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance with an Unqualified Opinion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbitSign, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance with an unqualified opinion, in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that RabbitSign, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customers' data.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 compliance with an unqualified opinion, which reflects our dedication to safeguarding the data and trust of our users," stated Stanley Zhong, Founder & CEO of RabbitSign. "RabbitSign was founded with a commitment to providing free and secure e-signing solutions to businesses, nonprofits, and government entities. This achievement underscores our mission to ensure the highest standards of security and compliance in the e-signing industry."

RabbitSign, Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies worldwide. "We are glad to be part of RabbitSign's SOC 2 compliance journey. The team has gone through a rigorous process to demonstrate compliance with the SOC 2 standard," says John Wallace, CPA, Co-Founder of Prescient Assurance.

In the interest of transparency, RabbitSign's SOC 2 report is available to all RabbitSign users, subject to terms and conditions. Visit RabbitSign.com to learn more.

About RabbitSign:
RabbitSign provides unlimited free e-signing by leveraging AWS Serverless technology to minimize operating costs. It was founded in response to the COVID pandemic to lower the price of e-signing to zero for as many businesses, nonprofits, and government entities as possible. RabbitSign's goal is to work towards social good, NOT maximize profits. To try out RabbitSign, visit https://www.rabbitsign.com. RabbitSign can be reached at [email protected].

About Prescient Assurance:
Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected].

Contact:
Stanley Zhong
650-842-0282
[email protected] 

SOURCE RabbitSign, Inc.

