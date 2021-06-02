Rabble Health Appoints Chandra Kanive to COO, Koji Sonoda to VP Business Development

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabble Health Inc. announced today the addition of two new executives to its leadership team, further accelerating the company's progress towards fulfilling its mission of reducing the burden of complex disease for current and future patients.

Chandra Kanive, MS, MBA, Rabble's new Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience at the intersection of technology, healthcare and business management. His management experience includes technical, operations and product management leadership for Fortune 500 clients across the globe, as well as deep experience in healthcare, insurance, high-tech and the life sciences. He most recently was Vice President of Limelight Health and Model N, where he led global teams rolling out complex enterprise cloud solutions.

"I believe that leadership is not an individual journey, but a collective one. I want to create conditions that enable my team members to rise to their best, while striving for excellence in everything we do and deliver," Mr. Kanive said. "This COO role at Rabble Health will allow me to blend my global business experience, technology background and healthcare expertise, and my passion to deliver impactful solutions in patients' lives."

Mr. Kanive holds an executive MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as professional certifications in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Healthcare. He completed his BS in Computer Science at University of Mysore in India.

Rabble Health also announced today that Koji Sonoda, PhD, has been appointed the company's new Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships. A biochemist by training, Dr. Sonoda brings more than 20 years of experience leading international business initiatives and establishing value-based partnerships in digital health. He most recently served as Senior Director of IT Enterprise Applications at Seattle Genomics and Director of Digital Health and Value-Based Healthcare at Amgen.

"I was drawn to Rabble's perspective that we're not just addressing clinical issues for a cancer patient, but that we're seeking to reduce the burden for the person and their loved ones on their cancer journey," Dr. Sonoda said. "I'm looking forward to working with people and organizations that are also focused on improving patient experience and patient outcomes."

Dr. Sonoda earned his doctorate in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University, and completed his BA in Biophysics from the University of California at Berkeley.

"I'm thrilled to be joined by Koji and Chandra on our quest to transform healthcare for patients with complex disease," Aubrey Kelly, Rabble Health's CEO said. "Their immense experience in digital health, precision medicine and business leadership will be vital to our success."

Mr. Kanive and Dr. Sonoda's appointments follow Rabble's recent naming of Bluegrass Biggs as Chief Technology & Compliance Officer. In addition to expanding its executive team, Rabble Health is preparing to launch its full product line as well as several new partnerships that will focus on the trifecta of care delivery: enhancing patient experience, improving outcomes and decreasing costs.

"These are exciting times for us here at Rabble Health," Ms. Kelly said. "We have a lofty mission, and it is now time to build the right team to execute on that mission. We look forward to bringing patients and caregivers solutions to navigate the unimaginable with greater choice, clarity and connection."

About Rabble Health

Founded in 2020 with a strong desire to transform healthcare, Rabble Health, a digital health company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's first product line, myRabble™, serves as a personalized patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting.

myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. myRabble's initial focus is breast cancer. Read more at rabblehealth.com.

SOURCE Rabble Health