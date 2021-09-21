RabbleHealth Adds Deanna Darlington to Advisory Board

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbleHealth, a digital patient engagement company focused on cancer, announced today that it has appointed Deanna Darlington, Founder, Links2Equity, and seasoned policy and advocacy relations professional, to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Darlington has more than 25 years of experience in government and external affairs, patient advocacy, policy, reimbursement consulting, and other related fields. She specializes in engaging patient advocacy organizations on access and policy issues which includes a focus on health disparities for vulnerable patient populations. She continues to work closely with advocates on key policy issues that support dialogue and engagement to patient access to quality care and value.

"Deanna Darlington is a champion of health equity and has a long history of engagement and action with issues related to the practice of oncology including policy reform impacting both patients and clinicians," said Aubrey Kelly, CEO, RabbleHealth. "We are thrilled to welcome and learn from Deanna to help myRabble™ fulfill our vision of helping people diagnosed with cancer personalize their care, connect with their care team, access services and understand their options."

"RabbleHealth's focus is a targeted approach for patient access to information, connection, support and services," said Ms. Darlington. "I am honored to assist by leveraging my previous experiences and expertise as we tackle the highly sensitive and important cause of health equity from a breast cancer and digital health perspective."

Ms. Darlington is a recently appointed board member for the Sisters Network Inc. She founded Links2Equity in 2021 with the goal of serving patients and other healthcare stakeholders in all disease states and underrepresented communities such as Black, LatinX, Asian Pacific Islander, Aging, Rural, LBGTQ, and others.

Ms. Darlington retired from Amgen Inc. where she served in a variety of roles including policy and patient advocacy/alliance development. Previously, Deanna had responsibility for reimbursement and policy at pharmaceutical companies and was the first reimbursement specialist for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), setting up the State Affiliate Program, which still operates today.

RabbleHealth Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble™, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. Learn more at rabblehealth.com

