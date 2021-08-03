RabbleHealth Appoints Former Kaiser Permanente Executive Mitch Ross to Advisory Board

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbleHealth announced today that it has appointed Mitch Ross, former Vice President, Individual and Family Plans for Kaiser Permanente, to its Advisory Board. Mitch is a resident of Camarillo, Calif.

"I am very excited to join the RabbleHealth team and support their work to empower patients and their families when making shared decisions about their health care," said Mr. Ross, adding, "I am honored to be affiliated with an organization whose sole mission is to make a difference and improve the health and quality of life for patients and their families during their most critical time of need."

"We are incredibly excited to learn from Mitch. Health plans are an important partner in the delivery of care to people with cancer. By gaining a greater appreciation for how healthcare delivery systems work, and optimizing the interaction between patients, providers, and payers, our aim is that myRabble™ becomes an indispensable component of patient care navigation. We are excited to tackle this opportunity with Mitch and to welcome him formally to our Board of Advisors," said Aubrey Kelly, CEO of RabbleHealth.

About Mitch Ross

Mitch is an experienced healthcare executive, consultant, and advisor. Throughout his 35-year career, he has helped organizations navigate the healthcare landscape and implement strategies for growing revenue and achieving sustainable results. He also volunteers as an advisor and mentor for students enrolled in UC Santa Barbara's Technology Management New Venture Program and Cal Lutheran University's MBA programs in California and Austria. Most recently, Mitch was the Vice President, Individual and Family Plans for Kaiser Permanente, where, for 13 years, he helped transform and grow the Individual and Family Plan national line of business before, during and after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Prior to that, Mitch held various executive and leadership roles at healthcare organizations including Blue Shield of California and CareAmerica Health Plans. Mitch earned his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from UC Irvine.

About Rabble Health

Rabble Health Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble™, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. Rabble Health is currently closing its first round of seed funding. Learn more at rabblehealth.com

