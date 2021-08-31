RabbleHealth Appoints J. Michael Sprafka to Advisory Board

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbleHealth, a digital patient engagement company focused on cancer, announced today that it has appointed epidemiologist J. Michael "Mike" Sprafka, MPH, PhD to its Advisory Board.

"We are committed to taking an evidence-based approach to help more people with cancer engage in shared decision making and access precision medicine. Mike's significant experience helps us with this aim and will help to create the tenants to leverage deidentified data so people with cancer today can help people with cancer tomorrow" said Aubrey Kelly, CEO, RabbleHealth. "We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Advisory Board and are eager to learn from him as we continue to refine myRabble."

"I am eager to assist RabbleHealth in development of their systematic approach to collecting the right information from patients before, during and after treatment to demonstrate that myRabble improves the lives of people diagnosed with cancer," said Dr. Sprafka. "We have tremendous potential to leverage the learnings from these data for all stakeholders to impact patients today and in the future."

Dr. Sprafka spent over a decade in Pharmacovigilance, Epidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics at Procter & Gamble and then led General Medicine and Inflammation in the Center for Observational Research at Amgen. He received his MS, MPH and PhD from the University of Minnesota.

About Rabble Health

Rabble Health Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble™, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. Rabble Health is currently closing its seed round. Learn more at rabblehealth.com

SOURCE RabbleHealth