RabbleHealth Welcomes Andre Player to its Advisory Board

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RabbleHealth, a digital patient engagement company focused on cancer, announced today that it has appointed Andre Player, veteran technology sector professional, to its Advisory Board.

"We are honored to have Andre join our Advisory Board. His career focus has been the intersection of people, process, information and technology," said Aubrey Kelly, CEO at RabbleHealth. "We welcome his unique perspective to inform our advancements with the myRabble platform which was created to help people diagnosed with cancer personalize their care by creating and connecting with their care team, accessing services and understanding their options."

"Given the mission of RabbleHealth, I could not be more excited or humbled to join this amazing team as part of the Advisory Board. First-hand experience with family members has shown me how a cancer diagnosis creates an urgent need for information and support and fuels my desire to be involved in the innovations coming from Rabble Health," said Mr. Player, adding, "Providing a platform for support, bringing relevant information to the forefront, and empowering individuals at a critical time are urgent needs to be addressed. I am looking forward to being part of this journey to an impactful solution."

Mr. Player has spent 30 years in the technology space working with companies such as Microsoft, Informix Software, and IBM. He is currently Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Valorem Reply and is a member of the Board of Advisors of ROAM Beyond, Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Personnel Administration from the University of Kansas

About RabbleHealth

RabbleHealth Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble™, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. RabbleHealth is currently closing its seed round. Learn more at rabblehealth.com

