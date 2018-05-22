Rabeh Soofi Ranked 'Most Influential Women in Business Law' by AI Global's 2018 Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles CEO / Managing Attorney Rabeh Soofi has been recognized as one of the "Most Influential Women in Business Law" in California by AI Global Media's 2018 Awards. Rabeh Soofi is the founder and Managing Attorney of Axis Legal Counsel, an award-winning law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with a national reach that has represented clients from across the United States and from more than 22+ countries internationally.

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Axis Legal Counsel represents clients throughout California and from 22+ countries internationally.

Soofi is one of the most decorated women lawyers in California. She is a 5+ year recipient of recognition from Thompson Reuters SuperLawyers Rising Stars, which recognizes the top 2.5 percent of lawyers under 40. She has been recognized in Euromoney's Definitive Guide to America's Leading Firms and Attorneys, consistently ranked as one of the "Top Women Lawyer" by Los Angeles Magazine, and included in a variety of news outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Fox News, Yahoo! Channel 7, Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Random House, Examiner, Georgetown University Law Center, Lexis-Nexis, the American Bar Association, and others.

Axis Legal Counsel was recently recognized by Law 500, ranked in the Top 30 of the fastest growing law firms in the United States, and in the Top 3 in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

"I am both delighted and thrilled to know that the hard work, passion, and unrelenting commitment that my law firm consistently demonstrates towards the achievement of excellence in the law is recognized by the international media," said Soofi. "I am not sure it is possible to overestimate how challenging it is to manage and grow law practice of this breadth and dimension. I am incredibly proud and never imagined the level of success the firm has achieved," Soofi added.

Soofi received her legal education at the University of Notre Dame School of Law, earning a Juris Doctorate, following Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science from the University of Michigan. Soofi has received Certification in Entrepreneurship from the Wharton School of Business, and Certification in Financial Markets from Yale University. She is a former Adjunct Professor of Law in the subject of Business Organizations.

Axis Legal Counsel is a full-service law firm representing individual, business, and entertainment industry clients in a wide variety of legal matters. Its Business and Corporations practice area represents clients in Business Transactions, Corporate Governance, Securities Law and Regulation, Investments and Financings, Ventures and Startups, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Labor & Employment, Risk Management, Business Litigation and Disputes, and numerous other related sub-fields.

Internationally, Axis Legal Counsel has represented clients from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Spain, Italy, Germany, Egypt, Poland, India, South Africa, Korea, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, and various others, in a wide variety of legal engagements.

"Ultimately this firm has been the product of a lifetime of hard work and many, many sacrifices over the course of several decades. I am extremely proud of not only the work we have done for clients all over the world, but I am looking even more forward to the future. My greatest wish is that we remain fortunate enough to keep doing what we are doing — providing high-quality legal services on the cutting edge of law for clients from throughout the U.S. and from abroad — for many, many years to come.

For more information, contact info@axislegalca.com or (213) 403-0130.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rabeh-soofi-ranked-most-influential-women-in-business-law-by-ai-globals-2018-awards-300653220.html

SOURCE Axis Legal Counsel