Rabin Martin Appoints Robert Mallett as Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Sturchio Continues as Chairman

Robert Mallett's career has spanned three decades across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Mallett has a track record of stellar leadership and organizational management, with a passion for innovative program design and excellence in implementation. He has been City Administrator and Deputy Mayor of Washington, D.C., where he became knowledgeable about fiscal challenges of local government and what it takes to provide on-the-ground services to vulnerable populations. He also served as Deputy Secretary and Acting Secretary of the Department of Commerce during the Clinton Administration, where he championed issues of diversity and inclusion and embraced the need for more assertive American leadership on the African continent through vigorous democracy-building initiatives and the application of soft power.

In the private sector, Mallett is known for promoting mission-critical initiatives to broaden the base of support for pharmaceutical innovation and serve patient populations in every corner of the globe. At Pfizer, he co-led a major cross-company effort to expand global access to medicines. He also led Pfizer's multi-year, annual billion-dollar commitment to provide essential medicines to vulnerable populations and the organizational transfer of the International Trachoma Initiative to the Taskforce for Global Health. He was also instrumental in Pfizer's expansion of the Infectious Diseases Institute in Uganda and expanding their effort to address the challenge of HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa and the United States. Mallett also served as Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Public & Senior Markets Group at United Healthcare, and later as CEO at both the Accordia Global Health Foundation and Africare.

"I am delighted that Robert Mallett is joining the Omnicom Public Relations Group as CEO of Rabin Martin. Robert's strong business acumen, passion for operational excellence, and deep belief in the importance of talent, especially the critical role of diversity, equity and inclusion, will help him lead Rabin Martin to new successes," said John Doolittle, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations Group. "I am pleased to have Robert take on the leadership reins while Jeff continues as Chairman. I am deeply grateful to Jeff for his commitment to global health and his contributions to Rabin Martin over his six years as CEO."

"I am proud to have served as Rabin Martin's CEO as we transformed the organization and, with our clients, had a meaningful impact on global health challenges around the world," said Sturchio. "I look forward to working with Robert as he leads Rabin Martin forward with the help of our diverse, multi-talented team. His broad-based experience and impressive accomplishments will serve Rabin Martin well in his new role."

"I am grateful to Jeff for all he has done for Rabin Martin, our talent and our clients. I have known and worked with Jeff for years, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate on Rabin Martin's growth and evolution," said Mallett. "The agency's depth of talent and skills, strong culture of service, amazing client roster, and range of challenges we help clients meet make me enthusiastic about joining Rabin Martin and the path ahead."

About Rabin Martin

Rabin Martin is a global health strategy firm working at the intersection of private sector capabilities and unmet public health needs. We believe that leadership in global health requires fresh approaches, new business models and unlikely partnerships. Rooted in our mission to improve health for underserved populations, we design strategies, programs, and partnerships that both deliver public health impact and drive business results. We leverage our deep knowledge and networks across a wide range of geographies and health areas, with specific expertise in global health policy, infectious disease and vaccines, non-communicable diseases, rare diseases, and maternal and child health, among other areas. Our clients and partners include multinational health care companies, multilateral institutions, government agencies, large foundations, and leading NGOs. Rabin Martin is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE RABIN MARTIN - NEW YORK