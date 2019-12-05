Rabobank Extends the Scope and Scale of Unstructured Data Management by Leveraging Expert System's Artificial Intelligence

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after a partnership agreement with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Expert System , the international financial services provider Rabobank has successfully applied the advanced features of Cogito® for the analysis of large volumes of unstructured data. During this first stage of AI adoption, emails and other unstructured information streams have been automatically read, analyzed and automatically categorized. As a result, Rabobank has drastically improved efficiency and speed of processing while saving costs.

"Artificial Intelligence is a key pillar of our digitalization programs," said Tim Brands, Product Manager Content Services at Rabobank. "By leveraging Expert System's cognitive capabilities, we can effectively access and understand unstructured information streams to improve and scale our operations while delivering an excellent customer experience."

To easily and accurately categorize strategic information trapped in business documents and digital customer interactions, Rabobank's AI experts have leveraged Cogito in a fully integrated development environment. One example is the monitoring of email boxes of the Customer Service to automatically detect, correlate and classify relevant data. This way, Rabobank achieves large savings, increased quality of classification and extraction of business data and reduced time spent on each document while delivering a higher quality customer experience.

"We congratulate Rabobank for the excellent results they are achieving by taking full advantage of our unique and powerful cognitive AI," said Alain Biancardi, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Expert System France & Benelux. "This further confirms that deploying custom AI-based text models through Cogito is key to extending the scope and effectiveness of process automation to "intelligent", unstructured data-driven activities to improve customer service and operations."

About Rabobank

Rabobank is a bank that is run for clients. Established in the Netherlands, Rabobank has grown to become an international financial services provider, active in the area of banking, capital management, leasing, insurance and real estate. Rabobank is a cooperative bank with agricultural roots. Rabobank knows the agricultural sector like no other. Moreover, it is Rabobank's ambition to be the global leading food and agri bank.

For more information visit https://www.rabobank.com/en/home/index.html

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Agence France-Presse, BASF, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Chevron, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, Generali, IMF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com , follow us on Twitter at @Expert_System

