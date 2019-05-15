RACE-CAP™ Launches RACE-PAY™, the First of Its Digital Money Apps for Everyone

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RACE-CAP Inc. ("RACE-CAP"), a global blockchain-based solutions developer, today announced the launch of RACE-PAY, the first of RACE-CAP's apps designed to give the world easier access to digital money ("Money Apps").

RACE-PAY will simplify the management of both traditional and digital currencies. It is intended to enable anyone with a bank account to send and receive funds, exchange money, and even make investments – all in one app – quickly and securely. The app will include the ability to send money within an internal chat window in addition to a news and information portal. Not all features will be available in the initial release, as RACE-CAP is committed to ensuring that it operates in compliance with regulations in the marketplaces it will serve. Additional features will be added as the product is systematically upgraded.

"The emerging world of digital money is difficult for most people to navigate," says Arthur Davis, Chairman and CEO of RACE-CAP. "RACE-PAY starts to bridge the gap between the old and new economies."

With its easy-to-use and intuitive interface, RACE-PAY helps people new to the leading digital currencies transition from traditional to digital assets, so they can participate in the fast-growing new financial reality.

RACE-CAP's mission is to bring the performance advantages of blockchain technology to individuals and businesses everywhere, by creating global digital Money Apps and a proprietary network to power them.

"I founded RACE-CAP to empower everyone to achieve economic freedom through easy access to the blockchain technologies of the future, based on today's digital economy," said Arthur.

"Through the development of a suite of vertically integrated, desktop and mobile-based products and services, RACE-CAP intends to bring 'Blockchain to Life'™ and aims to set the standard in the blockchain-based digital asset industry."

RACE-CAP welcomes everyone to register now at www.race-cap.com to be notified as soon as RACE-PAY becomes available for download from the Android and Apple App stores – and learn of other products and services as they become available.

About RACE-CAP:

RACE-CAP is developing a suite of mobile applications for digital assets, which are optimized to operate on its open network, high-performance computer data centers. RACE-CAP's Money Apps currently include RACE-PAY. RACE-CAP operates out of its offices in New York, London and Zurich. Join the race for financial freedom and visit our website at www.race-cap.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. RACE-CAP does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

