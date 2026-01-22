Race for Life Rescue Reaches Landmark 10,000 Animals Saved

Thousands of animals rescued through air transportation, across 3 countries, 36 states and 158 flights in just three years.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Race for Life Rescue today announced a lifesaving flight from Baton Rouge, LA to Binghamton and Farmingdale, NY is carrying their 10,000th passenger, marking a milestone for the small animal rescue, with very big dreams. Race for Life Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides air transportation for animals in life-threatening situations.

With a newly converted Beechcraft 1900, Race for Life Rescue made its initial flight on October 3, 2022, when a plane full of supplies were flown to Naples, FL during Hurricane Ian, and returned to Nashville, TN with nearly 40 felines displaced by the storm and relocated to adoption centers in the area. Through partnerships with BISSELL Pet Foundation and the ASPCA, Race for Life Rescue makes monthly flights from overcrowded shelters in the South to rescues in the northeast with a greater capacity for care and higher adoption rates. The organization has also played a vital role in responding to natural disasters throughout the country, including Hurricane Helene and the wildfires that ravaged California last year.

"This is such an achievement for us, and a milestone we're incredibly proud of," says Bianca Smith, Executive Director of Race for Life Rescue. "We have flown dogs, cats, rabbits and even a pig. Every life is precious. We are so lucky to work with fellow rescuers, shelter teams, volunteers and of course, our amazing donors and supporters, who feel just as strongly about advocating, educating, and ensuring animals in need receive the help they deserve."

Among the 10,000 animals Race for Life Rescue has saved, were dogs and cats from Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, some of which traveled to receiving shelters in Nova Scotia, CA. The team has collaborated with SPCA International, National Mill Dog Rescue, the Sato Project, and North Shore Animal League, who today, is receiving the 10,000th passenger at their Port Washington, NY shelter. Last year, Race for Life Rescue teamed with North Shore Animal League to bring nearly 100 animals from California to the east coast in a continuing effort to assist in recovery from the wildfires.

As the state of animal welfare across our country, and beyond, continues to be challenging, Race for Life Rescue plans to make more and more lifesaving flights this year, and they are ready to respond in the wake of weather events and to communities in crisis.

For more information on Race for Life Rescue's work, please visit raceforliferescue.org.

