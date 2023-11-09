Race Ramps Returns as Exhibitor at 2023 SEMA Show

Made in the USA brand debuts new Crib Cruiser product in Central Hall's Racing and Performance Section

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA manufacturer Race Ramps, a division of MOTIS Brands, returned as an exhibitor at the 2023 SEMA Show. Located in the show's racing and performance section in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall, Race Ramps displayed a fully modified C5 Corvette atop a Restyler Ramp multi-piece drive-up system and featured their new 10" High Crib Cruiser product – also an entry in the SEMA Show's New Product Showcase. Specializing in manufacturing products from lightweight, high-density foam, Race Ramps has over 100 products for vehicle maintenance, trailer loading, and show displays.  Their ramp designs provide solutions to low clearance vehicles.

"We had a great four-day showing at the SEMA Show this year," said Christina Kwan who manages the Race Ramps brand and distributor development. "Many of the attendees who visited us expressed how important it was to gain product knowledge at the show while also being able to physically handle the products in person, which is key to our customer and dealer experiences. Also important is our message that all Race Ramps products continue to be made in the USA and available worldwide."

Race Ramps displayed products across several categories including FlatStoppers for preventing flat spots during long-term car storage, hook-nose rack and lift ramps for four-post lifts, car service ramps and wheel cribs for general vehicle servicing, trailer ramps for loading, Restyler Ramps for detailing professionals, show rocks and articulation ramps for off-road displays.

"Race Ramps is known for providing solutions for low clearance cars in various situations," said Kwan. "We have such diverse customers that range from hobbyists to enthusiasts, and from those who work on their own cars to full customization business professionals. Race Ramps products are truly the lighter, safer, and stronger approach to working on cars."

About Race Ramps

Race Ramps is a Made in the USA brand with American-manufactured raw products. Race Ramps are sold through top retailers and distributors worldwide. Their premium products continue to be the top choice among automotive enthusiasts and motorsports teams throughout the world.  For more information, visit www.raceramps.com.

