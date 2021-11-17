Race to Design and Develop Novel Drugs and Vaccines Driving Peptides Synthetic Market Revenue: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Peptide Synthesis Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Reagent, Synthesizer, Chromatography), Technology (Solid Phase, Liquid Phase, And Hybrid & Recombinant), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, CDMOs), And By Region Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global peptide synthesis market size was USD 315 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 516.75 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Peptide synthesis has become an integral part of the modern day scientific research studies with the advent of solid-phase peptide synthesis technology. Solid-phase peptide synthesis retains chemistry of the given solution and adds a covalent attachment step that links the nascent peptide chain with an insoluble polymeric support such as resin. This step ensures the reactions are completed with the use of a relatively large volume of reagents, which are then removed by filtration and washing without losses. Several peptides – such as aspartame and clinically used hormones such as oxytocin and calcitonin – have gained significant commercial and pharmaceutical importance over the recent past. Growing importance of peptide therapeutics and increasing number of clinical studies to assess the efficacy of peptides are further emphasizing the need for more reliable and efficient chemical synthesis methods for peptide production. Rising application of synthetic peptides in the production of vaccines, antibiotic drug development, cancer diagnosis and treatment, and to design novel enzymes and epitope mapping are key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Peptide synthesis refers to the process of generating short sequences of polypeptides through step by step addition of amino acids. The process is widely used for creating specific sequences of peptides that represent epitopes of specific protein domains that can be modified by moieties such as the phosphate group. Peptide synthesis has become one of the most crucial methodologies in the field of bioorganic chemistry. Recent technological advancements and introduction of more specialized synthesis processes have enabled efficient and rapid synthesis of natural peptides and improved generation of unique peptides with enhanced accuracy and reliability. Solid-phase peptide synthesis is the mostly commonly used method for the preparation of peptides and it streamlines the process of production by generating multiple amino acid reactions on a single porous apparatus. Solid-phase peptide synthesis is a complex procedure, requires extreme care and precision, and is time-intensive, and this has led to rapid adoption of automated solid-phase extraction systems to streamline the production process. Solution-phase peptide synthesis is another technique used to synthetically produce peptides and is widely used in large-scale production of peptides – typically in industrial applications. Improvements in molecular biology, medical imaging areas, and bioengineering are further contributing to increasing application of synthetic peptides and is another key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Peptide synthesis is generally used in combination with epitope mapping and has a wide range of applications in medical sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical. Synthetic peptides are being increasingly used to research potential therapeutic targets in cancer research, develop efficient means for diagnosis and treatment, and to accelerate the development of robust antibiotic drugs. These peptides are also used in mass spectrometry based applications as both standards and reagents and these key factors are expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market. However, high costs associated with advanced peptide synthesis techniques, lack of standardized protocols, and lower performance and time-consuming methods are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Reagents Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Reagents segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period; attributable to increasing number of peptide synthesis experiments due to growing demand for peptides for the production of therapeutics and drugs, rising number of research activities, and availability of cost-effective reagents and assay kits.

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Solid-phase peptide synthesis is the most commonly used peptide synthesis technology in laboratories and offers numerous advantages such as easy filtration of excess reagents and products, intermediates do not need isolation or characterization, use of excess reagents speeds up the reactions rates, and enables access to wide range of solvents having high polarity and low volatility. Solid phase peptide synthesis also rapidly generates linear peptide intermediates, is easy to implement, and can be automated partially or completely and these key factors are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

North America to Account for Significantly Large Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing availability of advanced and sophisticated peptide synthesis technologies, growing focus on development of peptide-based therapeutics, drugs and vaccines, growing investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector to accelerate peptide research, and presence of key players in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period; attributable to increasing R&D activities, rising investment by key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, high healthcare expenditure, funding to accelerate drug and vaccine research and development due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, availability of robust healthcare and research facilities, and increasing number of national and international collaborations to facilitate production of peptide-based drugs on large scale.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Genscript Biotech

Merck KGaA

Aapptec

Bachem Holdings

Anaspec

Biotage

CEM Corporation

Gyros Protein Technologies

Advanced Chemtech

NEP (New England Peptide)

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global peptide synthesis market on the basis of product, technology, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography Equipment

Lyophilizers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

