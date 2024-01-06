Race to End Duchenne Announces 2024 Make Every Day Count Award Winner: Michael Napoli

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race to End Duchenne, the endurance fundraising program of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), is pleased to announce Michael Napoli as the recipient of the 2024 Make Every Day Count Award. This annual award was established in 2019 and is dedicated to commemorating the spirit of Danny Garofalo, a young individual from Bound Brook, NJ, who had Duchenne and left an indelible mark on those around him. The award is presented each year by Team Danny, a group of Danny's family and friends who fundraise to help end Duchenne.

The Make Every Day Count Award honors the enduring legacy of Danny, who made it his life's mission to live every day to the fullest during his 16 short years of life. Team Danny presents the award each year to a member of the Race to End Duchenne team at the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend presented by State Farm who embodies the spirit that Danny and his family lived by – finding joy in the small, everyday moments, expressing their love and appreciation as much as possible, and making the most of their time together.

Over the past 18 years of active participation in the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend, Team Danny has raised well over $1,000,000 in support of PPMD's mission. Their unwavering commitment has not only made a significant impact in the fight to end Duchenne, but has also inspired countless members of the Duchenne community to get involved, have fun, and appreciate each moment.

Michael Napoli, the deserving recipient of this year's Make Every Day Count Award, has played a pivotal role in the longevity and success of Team Danny. As Danny's uncle and the captain of the team, Michael was an integral part of Danny's life, and his dedication has been a driving force behind Team Danny's remarkable fundraising achievements.

"Michael and his family have been at the core of our Race to End Duchenne team for 18 years," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Development & Community Engagement. "They're not just great fundraisers, they're great people, who are clearly passionate about ending Duchenne. They continue to run in Danny's memory while befriending and embracing every member of this community along the way."

The award was presented by surprise guest Jen Garofalo, Danny's mother, during Race to End Duchenne's Team Celebration Dinner at the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend Friday night, adding a special and emotional touch to the event as Team Danny laced up their sneakers for their 18th year running for PPMD.

Race to End Duchenne extends heartfelt congratulations to Michael Napoli. His contributions and commitment to the fight to end Duchenne is outstanding, and his recognition is well-deserved.

For more information about Race to End Duchenne, please visit racetoendduchenne.org .

ABOUT RACE TO END DUCHENNE

Race to End Duchenne is Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's signature endurance program that raises funds to support our mission to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Those with Duchenne are truly in a race against time as their muscles deteriorate further each day. When you join the Race to End Duchenne you are supporting PPMD's vital work in advancing research, care, and advocacy to help those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won seven FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

