Race to End Duchenne Announces 2024 Racing for Every Future Team Award Winner: Team Michael James

News provided by

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

06 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race to End Duchenne, the endurance fundraising program of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), is pleased to announce Team Michael James as the recipient of the 2024 Racing for Every Future Team Award. This award was presented at the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend, presented by State Farm, to Team Michael James in acknowledgement of their 20th year of participation as part of the Race to End Duchenne program.

Team Michael James runs in honor of Michael Gaglianone of Mount Ephraim, NJ. Michael's father, Mike Gaglianone, has participated in the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend since PPMD formed a team there in 2005, making 2024 his 20th year of racing. Since 2005, Team Michael James has raised well over $1,000,000 in support of PPMD's mission. The team has not only made a significant impact in the fight to end Duchenne with their dedication and enthusiasm, but they have also inspired and embraced countless members of the Duchenne community over the past two decades.

"Mike and Team Michael James are at the heart of our Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend team," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Development & Community Engagement. "They have never wavered in their commitment to being part of this weekend, and have embraced countless new team members along the way, inspiring them to run, raise funds, and have fun while contributing to PPMD's mission."

Race to End Duchenne extends heartfelt congratulations to Team Michael James and Mike Gaglianone. Their contributions and commitment to the fight to end Duchenne is outstanding, and this recognition is well-deserved.

For more information about Race to End Duchenne, please visit racetoendduchenne.org.

ABOUT RACE TO END DUCHENNE
Race to End Duchenne is Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's signature endurance program that raises funds to support our mission to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Those with Duchenne are truly in a race against time as their muscles deteriorate further each day. When you join the Race to End Duchenne you are supporting PPMD's vital work in advancing research, care, and advocacy to help those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won seven FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

Also from this source

Race to End Duchenne Announces 2024 Make Every Day Count Award Winner: Michael Napoli

Race to End Duchenne Announces 2024 Make Every Day Count Award Winner: Michael Napoli

Race to End Duchenne, the endurance fundraising program of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), is pleased to announce Michael Napoli as the...
United Nations Officially Designates September 7 as World Duchenne Awareness Day

United Nations Officially Designates September 7 as World Duchenne Awareness Day

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) and the World Duchenne Organization (WDO), along with WDO's members and affiliates, proudly herald the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.