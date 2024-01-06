Race to End Duchenne Announces 2024 Racing for Every Future Team Award Winner: Team Michael James

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race to End Duchenne, the endurance fundraising program of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), is pleased to announce Team Michael James as the recipient of the 2024 Racing for Every Future Team Award. This award was presented at the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend, presented by State Farm, to Team Michael James in acknowledgement of their 20th year of participation as part of the Race to End Duchenne program.

Team Michael James runs in honor of Michael Gaglianone of Mount Ephraim, NJ. Michael's father, Mike Gaglianone, has participated in the Walt Disney World® Marathon Weekend since PPMD formed a team there in 2005, making 2024 his 20th year of racing. Since 2005, Team Michael James has raised well over $1,000,000 in support of PPMD's mission. The team has not only made a significant impact in the fight to end Duchenne with their dedication and enthusiasm, but they have also inspired and embraced countless members of the Duchenne community over the past two decades.

"Mike and Team Michael James are at the heart of our Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend team," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Development & Community Engagement. "They have never wavered in their commitment to being part of this weekend, and have embraced countless new team members along the way, inspiring them to run, raise funds, and have fun while contributing to PPMD's mission."

Race to End Duchenne extends heartfelt congratulations to Team Michael James and Mike Gaglianone. Their contributions and commitment to the fight to end Duchenne is outstanding, and this recognition is well-deserved.

For more information about Race to End Duchenne, please visit racetoendduchenne.org .

ABOUT RACE TO END DUCHENNE

Race to End Duchenne is Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's signature endurance program that raises funds to support our mission to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Those with Duchenne are truly in a race against time as their muscles deteriorate further each day. When you join the Race to End Duchenne you are supporting PPMD's vital work in advancing research, care, and advocacy to help those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won seven FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

