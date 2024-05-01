Race2Adventure Announces Custom Rhone River Cruise as 20th Fitness Adventure

Leader in International Fitness Travel

Celebrates Milestone with Iconic European River Experience

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race2Adventure ( www.race2adventure.com ), the leader in international fitness travel experiences, today announced its milestone 20th adventure: a custom cruise through France and down the picturesque Rhone River. Scheduled for August 1 – 10, 2026, this iconic journey will travel to bucket-list locations including Paris, Lyon, Burgundy, Provence, Avignon, and Nice, offering Race2Adventure's signature daily trail runs and fitness activities at each stop along the way. This marks the company's third European river exploration, having previously explored the Danube and Rhine Rivers.

"Our new Rhone River cruise exemplifies our mission, which is to help our guests explore the world's best places 'up close and on the ground' through walking, running, and shared fitness activities with like-minded travelers," said Merritt Hopper, Founder and CEO of Race2Adventure. "In the past, 'running vacations' have focused on city marathons (e.g., Boston, London, Berlin), or grueling adventure races without accommodations or support. We've reimagined the category with custom itineraries that take care of everything. Guests enjoy trail runs each morning, followed by outdoor activities, and fun social gatherings in the evening. With accommodations and meals included, all participants experience these incredible destinations fully in the moment without stress or worry."

Race2Adventure has previously hosted events in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and Africa. Currently averaging two 8-night adventures per year, the company plans to move to three per year in 2027. Drawing upon Mr. Hopper's more than 20 years of experience in travel and hospitality, including leadership roles at Exclusive Resorts, Inspirato, Under Canvas, and Gravity Haus, every Race2Adventure journey includes five key components to ensure a memorable, seamless experience:

Bucket List Destination: These are the places you've always wanted to visit, the places you will always remember.

Stylish Accommodations: Guests stay in comfort at stylish accommodations, centrally located to everything there is to see and do.

Daily Fitness Activities: Each day offers a choice of exciting runs, walks, and fitness activities, ensuring a rewarding experience for guests of all levels.

Friendly Expert Guides: Friendly and knowledgeable guides are always available to help guests along the way.

Memorable Social Events: Each evening concludes with an event where guests gather to connect and share stories about the day.

Registration for the Rhone River cruise opens on July 1, 2024. With pricing starting at $3,999 plus portage fees (based on double occupancy), the experience includes:

1 night lodging in Paris

7 nights lodging on the S.S. Catherine, cruising the Rhone River from Lyon to Arles

to Arles 1 night lodging in Nice

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages on board

6 guided trail runs with Race2Adventure staff support

Daily optional excursions (e.g., vineyard tours, wine tastings, a steam train trip through gorges, kayaking the Gardon River)

About Race2Adventure

Headquartered in Colorado, Race2Adventure is the leading provider of international fitness travel experiences. The company's expert staff makes it easy for people to explore the world's best places through shared fitness activities with like-minded travelers. Every Race2Adventure includes bucket-list destinations, stylish accommodations, trail runs off the beaten path, walks and hikes to suit every fitness level, daily optional excursions, friendly guides, and memorable social events. With a focus on exploration, fun, and connection, Race2Adventure is committed to inspiring individuals to live life to the fullest through travel and adventure.

For more information about Race2Adventure and its upcoming adventures, please visit www.race2adventure.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Merritt Hopper

Race2Adventure, LLC

917-328-6472

[email protected]

