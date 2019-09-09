Racelogic Introduces the VBOX Touch, the First in a New Generation of Highly Flexible Data Loggers

The powerful hardware can be used in many types of diverse automotive tests such as acceleration, braking, speed verification, tyre temperature monitoring, lap-timing and durability to name a few. The VBOX Touch comes preloaded with a sophisticated Performance application which covers many common use cases and other applications can be downloaded free of charge from our online library. Racelogic can also write custom scripts based on your own requirements.

The VBOX Touch has a daylight readable colour touchscreen, 10Hz GNSS engine, WiFi, Bluetooth, twin CAN ports, serial port, digital input and four multi-colour LEDs.

Applications are written in Python script, offering greater flexibility as well as the potential for users to write code to solve their specific testing requirements. If you need a configurable, touchscreen display which can interact with two different CAN buses, log data, know the precise position and speed whilst giving clear feedback to drivers, then the VBOX Touch is for you.

A high accuracy 2cm RTK GPS version is available, which uses the very latest dual frequency GPS, GLONASS and Galileo signals to deliver class leading accuracy even under difficult conditions. These new signals significantly increase the RTK resilience near trees and tall buildings, providing very precise lap-timing, position triggers and trajectory maps in places where 2cm GPS has never been available before.

Founded in 1992, RACELOGIC are based in Buckingham, UK, and have supplied the Automotive industry with reliable and accurate GPS data-loggers for the last 18 years. In the development of the VBOX Touch we have worked closely with our end users to create a powerful tool to help them deliver results faster and more accurately on the test track or open road.

For more information on VBOX Touch: https://www.vboxautomotive.co.uk/touch

