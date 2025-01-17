Racers Tom Tait and Slade Stewart Join MDK Motorsports for 2025 Michelin Pilot Challenge BMW Endurance Race January 24 at Daytona International Speedway

In addition, MDK announced that Racing to End Alzheimer's will return as an MDK team sponsor for the 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge series. The organization's mission is to harness the power of motorsports to support the care and cure of Alzheimer's disease, offering fans and team members the opportunity to honor a friend or loved one battling Alzheimer's by having their name displayed on a race car. With a $250 donation, the name of a loved one is proudly showcased on the car, with all proceeds directly funding Alzheimer's care and research. Beyond the Ford Mustang Challenge series, Racing to End Alzheimer's will also sponsor the Tait/Stewart team vehicle at the Michelin Pilot Challenge BMW Endurance race in Daytona this month, providing valuable additional exposure to the organization's mission.

Both Tait and Stewart bring a wealth of racing experience and skill to the MDK team. Tait, who joined the MDK team for the 2024 Ford Mustang Challenge season, captured the series debut event win at Mid-Ohio in the Dark Horse Legends class, and finished 4th overall for the season in Dark Horse Legends points standings. A seasoned racer with an impressive 85% podium finish rate, Tait's career highlights include competing in the 2022 and 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championships, and the 2018 and 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup Sprint Trophy Championships.

Stewart is quickly making a name for himself in motorsports. He won the LB Cup class championship in the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series and secured an impressive second-place finish in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals. In 2023, he transitioned from LB Cup to the Pro/Am class, and in 2024, Stewart and his pro driver finished the season in third place for the US Championship. He has also competed in trophy truck events, including the 250-mile Tonopah race and the prestigious Mint 400. Additionally, Stewart has competed in the Porsche Sprint Challenge, further proving his versatility and skill across multiple racing platforms.

"We are incredibly excited to have two extraordinary talents like Tom Tait and Slade Stewart join the MDK Motorsports family for this year's Michelin Pilot Challenge BMW Endurance race," said Megan Kvamme, CEO of MDK Motorsports. "Both bring unmatched skill and competitive drive to the team, and we're thrilled to see them in action at Daytona. The competition will be incredibly fast-paced and action-packed, and with these two drivers behind the wheel, we're confident they'll rise to the challenge and make us proud."

"We are also extremely proud to partner again this season with Racing to End Alzheimer's, allowing us to continue to honor loved ones and raise funds for this vital cause, as well as helping raise awareness for the disease within our racing community," Kvamme said.

The IMSA-sanctioned Michelin Pilot Challenge is a prestigious endurance racing series that features a diverse field of manufacturers and teams, including the BMW Endurance race. The series highlights high-performance, production-based cars, with an emphasis on driver and team endurance over multi-hour races. The BMW Endurance race is known for its intense competition, combining sprint and endurance-style races, and has become a key fixture in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. It features both the TCR (Touring Car Racing) and GS (Grand Sport) classes, which include a mix of production-based sports cars and sedans.

ABOUT MDK MOTORSPORTS

MDK Motorsports is a powerhouse in motorsports racing across North America, setting the bar high with stellar performance on the track and unparalleled experiences for drivers and sponsors. The MDK team competes in prestigious events such as the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, IMSA LMP2, IMSA GTD, and now the Ford Mustang Challenge series. MDK closed out 2024 with unprecedented victories in every single-make series the team participated in, totaling nine wins for the season. For more information about MDK Motorsports, visit the team website and follow along via social media on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

SOURCE MDK Motorsports