Raceway Car Wash Acquires Two New Development Locations Bringing Portfolio to Thirty-Eight Across Four States

Raceway Car Wash first entered the Reno market in February of 2016 with the acquisition of six original Sierra Car Wash locations. The company then developed an express location in South Lake Tahoe in March of 2017 and went on to complete the acquisition of two Metro Car Wash locations in Spring of 2020.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in the Reno/Carson City market with the acquisition of two new Splash Car Wash locations," said Raceway's COO and Director of Acquisitions, Andrew Schell.

"We are always looking to enhance the value and experience our guests receive at our car washes. Providing two additional convenient locations to better serve this market will do just that. A big thanks to the wonderful team at Splash for working with us on this acquisition," Schell added.

This acquisition brings Raceway to 38 locations throughout Arizona, Nevada, California, and Texas. For a complete list of locations, visit www.racewaycarwash.com/locations .

SOURCE Raceway Car Wash