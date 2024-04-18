Raceway Kia of Freehold Earns Prestigious Kia President's Club Award for Second Consecutive Year

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raceway Kia of Freehold has once again been recognized as one of the top-performing Kia dealerships in North America. The dealership has been named a two-time winner of the Kia President's Club award; an honor reserved for only the most outstanding Kia retailers.

Kia President’s Club Award 2023 It is Raceway Kia of Freehold's second consecutive year earning this prestigious award.

The Kia President's Club award is given to dealerships that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and provided exceptional customer satisfaction. Out of nearly 800 Kia retailers, only 40 are selected to be a part of this exclusive group. This recognition is a testament to Raceway Kia's commitment to providing top-notch service and delivering quality vehicles to their customers.

"It's a great honor to receive back-to-back Presidents Club awards at Raceway Kia," said Raceway Kia owner Jake Lebowitz. "This is the highest accomplishment you can receive as a Kia dealer, and we are grateful that we can continue serving our customers. The team puts in tremendous effort day in and day out and they are very deserving of this. We plan on continuing to be at the top of the region in both sales volume and customer satisfaction. Thank you to our loyal customers of Monmouth County and to our dedicated employees. We look forward to building our new state-of-the-art, 40,000 square foot Kia facility – which will include four express service lanes, automatic car wash, and beautiful lounges – in the coming year or so, to continue supporting our great clients."

Raceway Kia of Freehold has been serving the Freehold community for over a decade, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles, as well as top-notch service and maintenance. As part of the number one volume Kia dealer group in the region, they are able to offer their clients the largest inventory, at the best prices. The dealership has also been actively involved in giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives. This recognition as a two-time Kia President's Club award winner further solidifies Raceway Kia's position as a leader in the automotive industry.

Raceway Kia of Freehold's commitment to excellence and dedication to their customers has once again been recognized with the prestigious Kia President's Club award. The dealership looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and top-quality vehicles to their customers in the years to come. For more information, visit Raceway Kia of Freehold's website or stop by the dealership to experience their award-winning service firsthand.

For more information, visit racewaykia.com.

About Raceway Kia of Freehold:

Raceway Kia of Freehold is a leading Kia dealership located in Freehold, New Jersey. Committed to providing exceptional service and a wide selection of vehicles, Raceway Kia of Freehold aims to deliver a superior car-buying experience to customers in Monmouth County and beyond.

Contact:

Jake Lebowitz

Dealer Principal

Raceway Kia of Freehold

888-641-6821

racewaykia.com

SOURCE Raceway Kia of Freehold