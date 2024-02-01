Rachael DiMeo Joins Continuus Technologies as Vice President, Alliances and Partnerships

Continuus Technologies

01 Feb, 2024, 09:20 ET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuus Technologies, a strategic and technical data consulting firm serving some of the largest financial services organizations, has announced the addition of Rachael DiMeo to the team in the role of VP, Alliances and Partnerships.

"Rachael brings deep firsthand insight into how partner marketplaces work and how to strengthen our relationships with them to scale Continuus," said Matt Moeser, Founder and CEO of Continuus. "Her impressive background at Salesforce and Oracle underscores the exceptional nature of her innovative thinking."

Rachael DiMeo - VP, Alliances and Partnerships, Continuus Technologies
Rachael has a 20+ year history accelerating top-line growth and market share gains by building, managing, and scaling partner alliances. Her expertise lies in partner relationship management and customer success. She is a results-focused partner alliances leader that has specialized in strategic sales and partner ecosystem development. Rachael truly enjoys building win-win partnerships that create joint value and drive customer success.

"I am excited to be taking on this leadership role at Continuus and to help bring their Alliances and Partnerships efforts to the next level," Rachael remarked. "My mission is to enhance the scalability of our services in tandem with our partners solutions, making it easier for clients to access, explore, and license seamlessly from partner marketplaces like Snowflake, Alteryx, and FactSet."

Continuus has been steadily establishing its position in the data industry as one of the leading integrators and advisors for financial services organizations. With capabilities across the entire data value chain, they help firms understand their unique data challenges and bring new insights to their data strategy, architecture, and implementation. Continuus boasts unmatched industry partnerships and expertise, partnering with some of the most recognized vendors in the financial services industry, including FactSet, SimCorp, State Street Alpha, and more. They are a Snowflake Premier Partner and earned the Snowflake Financial Services Industry Competency badge, as well as an Alteryx Premier Partner.

About Continuus Technologies

Continuus Technologies is a financial services data and analytics consulting firm, uniquely positioned to be the integrator and advisor that brings the Financial Services Data Cloud ecosystem together through technical expertise, partnerships, and core differentiator: industry expertise. Continuus consultants are thought leaders and come with exemplary careers and experience from the financial industry. We provide strategy, implementation, and support to make data consumable for the organization and leverage market data to maximize the value of our clients' data and technology investments. We specialize in Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI/ML consulting services.

CONTACT:
Addie Gerritts
[email protected] 

SOURCE Continuus Technologies

