Rachel A. Riley, DMD. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIDWAY, Ky., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel A. Riley, DMD. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as a Dentist at Midway Family Dental. Focusing on General and Biologic Dentistry for the entire family, Midway Family Dental works tirelessly to ensure the greatest level of health and care for their patients.

Hailing from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and following her graduating with distinction from UKCD, Dr. Riley worked as an associate dentist in Lexington for 2 years before starting up her current dental office in Midway, Kentucky. Dr. Riley specializes in Holistic methods and general/cosmetic dentistry.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Riley earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology, graduating Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Kentucky, and her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the University of Kentucky-College of Dentistry.

To further her professional development, Dr. Riley is an active member of the American Dental Association, Kentucky Dental Association, Bluegrass Dental Society, the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health, and the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology. She is also a member of and participates in Spear Study Clubs in Lexington and Georgetown, Kentucky.

In her free time, Dr. Riley enjoys coaching softball, reading, cycling, and spending time with her family and dog.

Dr. Riley dedicates this recognition to her parents, Gina and Alan Riley, and her brother Jake Riley. Dr. Riley also dedicates this recognition to her mentors, Dr. Tom McConnell, Dr. Tom Larkin, and Dr. Susan Estep.

For more information, please visit www.dentistmidwayky.com.

