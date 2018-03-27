MAHWAH, N.J., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Ann Weiss is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Data Security and Cosmetics fields.

Amassing over thirty eight years of career experience, Weiss is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout her career, Weiss has attained expertise in the areas of computer engineering, information security, AIS and UAX, to her role. Lead Data Security Analyst at UPS, and Independent Beauty Consultant at Mary Kay, Weiss was inspired to go into her career after she realized "it was a natural extension of something I did prior to joining UPS." Weiss notes that one career highlight that stands out to her was when she had the opportunity of meeting Bill Gates.

At the beginning of her career, Weiss attained a background in computer engineering. "That background led me to work for a company that, after a while, seemed only to offer monotonous work," Weiss said. "When the chance to work for UPS came, I took advantage of all of the experience and training I would get." Responsible for mentoring a team of six individuals and "taking care of mid-range platforms," Weiss has managed to "audit access controls, auditing 2,000 servers on a daily basis."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Weiss attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Polytechnic University – NYU Tandon School of Engineering. Thereafter, Weiss went on to complete her Master of Business Administration degree for Scientists, Engineers and Technical Executives from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Additionally, she holds an Amateur Radio Extra License and a Certification in Performance Capacity Planning from BMC, and speaks French and German as well as English.

To further her professional development, Weiss is an affiliate of several organizations including an active member of IEEE, the Association of Computer Machinery, the Computer Measurement Group, the Amateur Radio Relay League and serves as an Area Director for District Toastmasters International.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Weiss was selected as the 2015 Radio Operator of the Year with the Amateur Radio Relay League, and was also named as a Top Female Executive of 2015.

Attributing her success to her tenacity and long range vision, Weiss states "As a woman in today's world, I also credit my mentors, sponsors and coaches."

