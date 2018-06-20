MAHWAH, N.J., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Ann Weiss is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Data Security field.

Amassing over thirty-eight years of career experience, Weiss is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout her career, Weiss has attained expertise in the areas of computer engineering, information security, Computer Performance and Capacity Planning, to her role. Senior Data Security Analyst at UPS, Weiss was inspired to go into her career after she realized "it was a natural extension of something I did prior to joining UPS." Weiss notes that one career highlight that stands out to her was when she had the opportunity of meeting Bill Gates.



At the beginning of her career, Weiss attained a background in computer engineering. "That background led me to work for a company that, after a while, seemed only to offer monotonous work," Weiss said. "When the chance to work for UPS came, I took advantage of all of the experience and training to make an impact for Global Commerce through superior Information Technology." Weiss is responsible for mentoring a team of six multi-generational individuals and "taking care of Data Security for UPS' mid- range platforms."





Throughout the course of her education and training, Weiss attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering and Computer Science from Polytechnic University – NYU Tandon School of Engineering. Thereafter, Weiss went on to complete her Master of Business Administration degree for Scientists, Engineers and Technical Executives from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Additionally, she holds an Amateur Radio Extra License, Certifications in Data Security (FSO, Security+) and in Performance & Capacity Planning from BMC, is a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) and speaks French, German as well as English.



To further her professional development, Weiss is an affiliate of several organizations including an active member of Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association of Computer Machinery (ACM), the Computer Measurement Group (CMG), the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) and serves as an Ambassador for Toastmasters International.



In her spare time, Miss Weiss volunteers as an Instructor for Electronics and Radio Communications Theory to prepare her students to take the FCC License exams. Weiss is a member of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Civilian Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Civilian Animal emergency Response Team (CART). Rachel has volunteered for over ten years supporting Logistics for the NYC Marathon, Half Marathon and Triathlon.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Weiss was selected as the 2015 Amateur Radio Operator of the Year with the Amateur Radio Relay League, and was also named as a Top Female Executive of 2015.



Attributing her success to her tenacity and long range vision, Weiss states "As a woman in today's world, I also credit my mentors, sponsors and coaches."





CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rachel-ann-weiss-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300669787.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

