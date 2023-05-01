Rachel Bates Joins Happeo as Chief Revenue Officer to Power the Company's Next Wave of Growth

AMSTERDAM, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intranet software provider Happeo announces the appointment of Rachel Bates as their new Chief Revenue Officer. Happeo is a template-based intranet with adoption rates three times the industry average that keeps teams informed, aligned, and productive. Bringing extensive HR tech experience as the former CRO of WorkStep and SVP Sales at Workable, Bates joins Happeo at a pivotal time, with the company having earned its Series B funding in July 2022.

Rachel Bates joins Happeo as Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to Happeo, Bates scaled WorkStep's go-to-market teams as their Chief Revenue Officer. Before WorkStep, Bates was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Workable, a leading applicant tracking system with over $80M in venture capital funding, where she built the commercial organization from zero to 100+ employees during a period of hyper-growth.

Based in Boston, Bates will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing, and customer success teams at Happeo, and will report directly to CEO Perttu Ojansuu. With 20 years of experience in scaling global teams in high-growth environments and aligning go-to-market organizations, Bates is set out to increase Happeo's impact across organizations:

"With an increasing number of companies adapting to remote and hybrid working, Happeo will offer them more unified and impactful ways to keep their employees engaged and productive wherever they are. My experience working with both European-based and HR tech SaaS startups meant that from the moment I met Perttu and learned what Happeo was doing, I knew it was a great fit," said Bates.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to our team. She will help expand our go-to-market efforts and bring her customer-focused approach to all areas of the company. With Rachel on board, we will strengthen our position in North America, while maintaining our exceptional customer service for Happeo users worldwide," said Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo.

Bates' appointment marks a significant milestone for Happeo, as the company looks to continue its growth trajectory and disrupt the intranet software industry.

About Happeo

Happeo is a next-gen intranet that helps teams manage knowledge and internal communications in one unified place. Offering a template-based page builder, as well as integrations and universal search across all company tools, Happeo is easy to use and scale for companies of any size. With adoption rates three times the industry average, 400+ brands including Doctolib, GANT, and Marqeta trust Happeo to keep teams informed, aligned, and productive: happeo.com .

