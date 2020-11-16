Rachel Bates joins WorkStep as Chief Revenue Officer

The key hire comes at a pivotal time for WorkStep, which has seen customer demand increase more than three-fold since the start of the year, doubling in just the last 4 months.

To WorkStep, Bates brings deep experience scaling customer-facing teams in a high-growth environment. Having led both sales and marketing at Workable, which also sells into HR, the new executive hire was immediately able to see the value that WorkStep is bringing to its current and future customers.

"Rachel's background building customer-centric teams and go-to-market processes will be invaluable as we continue to drive exponential growth," said Dan Johnston, Co-Founder and CEO at WorkStep. "Moreover, she is deeply aligned with our mission to make the supply chain a better place to work, and we look forward to building a truly unique company in partnership with her."

"To date, WorkStep has built incredible momentum by delivering leading technology that helps their customers hire and retain frontline workers," said Rachel Bates, Chief Revenue Officer at WorkStep. "I am excited to join the company at this inflection point in their journey, and look forward to playing a key role in bringing WorkStep's solutions to market."

Most recently, Bates led the sales organization at Workable, a leading applicant tracking system with over $80M in venture capital funding. At Workable, she grew the sales organization from its infancy. Prior to Workable, Bates worked on enterprise teams at software giant, Oracle.

About WorkStep Inc.: WorkStep is the leading Employee Lifecycle Management (ELM) software platform purpose-built for the modern supply chain. With its cloud-based Hire™ and Retain™ solutions, WorkStep provides HR, recruiting and operations leaders full transparency across the employee lifecycle, helping them source, screen, onboard, train, and retain critical, non-exempt talent. WorkStep customers include hundreds of industrial, logistics, transportation and warehousing employers across North America. With offices in San Francisco, CA and Portland OR, WorkStep plays a critical role in keeping the country moving forward by making the sector a better place to work for employers and employees alike. Visit http://www.workstep.com

