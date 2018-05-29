Rachel Chernick, LCSW, Named Director of Clinical Research for Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

Chernick is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and brings decades of experience in addiction treatment and research to the Partnership. Most recently, Chernick has worked as an adjunct Professor at the Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College, teaching courses in social work practice, theory and drug and alcohol addiction. She has also worked in the qualitative research unit at the New York City Department of Health in the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Prevention, Care and Treatment. Chernick is currently completing her PhD in Social Welfare at the CUNY Graduate Center. Her dissertation research focuses on social factors influencing young women's initiation to non-medical prescription opioid use.

As the Director of Clinical Research, Chernick will develop and oversee the Partnership's research program. In this capacity, she will primarily focus on intervention research, studying the nonprofit's services and working to improve outcomes. She will also provide programmatic oversite and direct clinical supervision for the Partnership's family support services group. In this role, Chernick will develop training materials for Parent Helpline staff and support the growing direct service component of the organization. Chernick will also serve as a subject matter expert on issues related to opioids, substance use disorders and medication-assisted treatment.

"I have always been passionate about working with people struggling with substance use and am thrilled to be joining the dedicated and talented staff at the Partnership who share a similar passion," said Chernick.

"We could not be more excited to have Rachel join us as we continue strengthening our clinical services in our commitment to helping parents and families," said Fred Muench, President and CEO of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids. "Rachel's extensive research experience, her impressive clinical background in addiction treatment for families and her significant expertise in opioid use disorders will transform how we serve families struggling to support their children. We are thrilled to have her as a key member of our team."

About the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids is committed to helping families struggling with their son or daughter's substance use. We empower families with information, support and guidance to get the help their loved one needs and deserves. On our website, drugfree.org, and through our toll-free helpline (1-855-DRUGFREE), we provide families with direct support and guidance to help them address teen substance use. Finally, we build healthy communities, advocating for greater understanding and more effective programs to treat the disease of addiction. As a national nonprofit, we depend on donations from individuals, corporations, foundations and the public sector and are thankful to SAG-AFTRA and the advertising and media industries for their ongoing generosity. We are proud to receive a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest and most-utilized independent evaluator of charities, as well as a National Accredited Charity Seal from The Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance.

