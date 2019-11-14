Rachel Graham and Melissa Engle featured on the 'M2 The Rock' show

TIOGA, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Graham, President and Co-founder, MBA and Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder, MS, LPC, ATR, of Healing Springs Ranch join M2 The Rock.

Rachel traveled almost 200,000 air miles last year, speaking to remove the stigma of mental health. "It's transformative to create awareness on a global level, to create an environment that allows space for human beings to understand compulsive behaviors and addiction," said Rachel Graham, President and Co-founder, MBA. "My passion is to help people discover the meaning and purpose through life's adversities. If you don't have a strong sense of self and purpose for life, those compulsive behaviors can manifest into addiction patterns."

"We embrace people where they are," said Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder, MS, LPC, ATR. "As people start to heal their shame and pain their minds and hearts open and they become curious about something greater than themselves. When you're dealing with chronic addiction and mental health there are always underlying emotional issues- they are hand and glove, they go together. My passion is to help people become an integrated healthy human being with a program that addresses addiction, mental health and trauma. Instead of calling it a treatment program, my wish is to call it a wellness program."

Healing Springs Ranch is for people who want to work on all addictions, substance use, and other related mental health issues, to go deeper, to share for the first time what they need to fulfill their purpose in life. A place to dump all that is holding them back to nurture and heal their wounds; it is a transformative experience.

"Healing Springs Ranch is one of the premium leaders in the industry when it comes to addressing trauma, addiction and mental health," said Michael Molthan. "I was thrilled to have Rachel and Melissa on the show. They are dedicated to educating others to help break the many stigmas surrounding addiction. Both women have a great ability to help non-addicts understand the mind of an addict."

About Healing Springs Ranch

Healing Springs Ranch is an Internationally recognized residential treatment center for adults recovering from all addictions, substance use disorder and other related mental health issues. Tucked away on 50 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas metroplex. Healing Springs Ranch enhances the lives of those touched by addiction and related mental health issues through high-quality, innovative and customized client care solutions designed to improve treatment outcomes. For more information visit www.healingspringsranch.com, you may also following us on https://www.facebook.com/healingspringsranch and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/healing-springs-ranch-1a7039122/

