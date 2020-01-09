Rachel Graham Of Healing Springs Ranch To Speak At The Upcoming TEDxAndrews Event - Manifest Destiny

Launched in 2009, TEDx is program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

This is the inaugural TEDxAndrews event in the Waccamaw region on South Carolina. And it is important to this community because, too often, small, rural communities are not included in global conversations. However, the Town of Andrews has set out to prove that, not only do small towns deserve to be included in global conversations, but we have beautiful, complex, innovative, exciting, and vital stories to share.

"In recognition of 'the changes-makers' and the impact they are having in Andrews and small, rural communities like it all around the world, the theme for the very first TEDxAndrews event is 'Manifest Destiny.'"

– Danisha L. McClary, Organizer

